Michael Kors Access Sofie 2.0 announced with flashy looks and lots of features

The original Michael Kors Access Sofie had an eye-catching design but lacked lots of basic smartwatch features. Now though, the company is back with the Michael Kors Access Sofie 2.0, which has just as much style and lots more features.

This new model includes GPS, so you can track your runs without your phone. It has also got NFC, meaning you can make contactless payments with Google Pay, and there’s a heart rate monitor, none of which were offered by the original Access Sofie.

The Michael Kors Access Sofie 2.0 is also swim-proof, which is an upgrade on the IP67 water-resistance of the original Michael Kors Access Sofie (a watch which you could get wet but not swim with).

The Michael Kors Access Sofie 2.0 in four colors

Solid tech meets strong looks

All of that is packed into a design that looks just as stylish as its predecessor. It has a 41mm stainless steel case and comes in silver, gold, rose gold and a silver/gold version, all of which include a crystal effect around the bezel.

It’s a design that’s mostly aimed at women and won’t suit everyone, but certainly helps the Michael Kors Access Sofie 2.0 stand out from the smartwatch crowd.

The core specs are less flashy, but should get the job done. There’s a 300mAh battery which Michael Kors says will last for 1-2 days between charges. The watch also has 4GB of storage and a now slightly dated Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, which is the same chipset as the original Access Sofie uses.

What we don’t know yet is when you’ll be able to buy the Access Sofie 2.0 beyond a vague date of "summer 2019", or how much it will cost. The original Access Sofie started at $350 / £349 / AU$599, so we imagine the Sofie 2.0 will cost at least that much, but we’ll let you know as soon as we have any concrete pricing information.