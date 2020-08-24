Love WhatsApp, but hate how much storage it uses? Help is on the way

WhatsApp will soon get a raft of new features to give you more control over how much storage it uses on your phone, and what it's used for,

WABetaInfo, which specializes in tearing down new WhatsApp beta releases to discover what the future holds, has spotted a new dashboard that will give you full control over how the app uses your valuable space.

The top of the new control panel will include a bar showing how much storage is being used by WhatsApp media (ie downloaded images, audio files and videos), and how much is taken up by other files. You'll also be able to see at a glance how much storage is currently being used, and how much is free, making it easier to decide if it's time to clear out those downloaded files.

Don't want to delete everything? WhatsApp's new dashboard will also highlight any particularly large files that have been downloaded (which are usually video clips) so you can erase these without losing any photos.

Space to breathe

Finally, you'll be able to see how much space is being used by each of your current chats. It's not clear if you'll be able to purge the files shared in just one chat, or search through them, but both of these would be useful features.

This dashboard isn't yet available to test (even for beta users), and its final design might change before it's made publicly available, but it looks like a great addition to the app that should make it more manageable on devices with limited storage.

We'll keep you updated and let you know when iOS and Android users can take control of their unruly downloads.