Lenovo unveils new ThinkPads at MWC

Lenovo has announced a number of new additions to its ThinkPad line at MWC 2019 alongside a new portable monitor and a pair of headphones designed for today's mobile workers.

The latest line of premium ThinkPad T and X laptops, which includes the T490s, T490, T590, X390 and X390 Yoga, continue the firm's efforts to drive innovation that matters to end users.

Today's mobile workers want truly connected devices and the latest ThinkPad laptops deliver with high performance Wi-Fi and optional LTE-A global WWAN capability. For users who need even greater roaming connectivity, the ThinkPad T490 includes Cat16 LTE-A support with 4X4 Ultra Connect antenna configuration for up to Gigabit speeds and maximum signal strength.

The ThinkPad T490S, X390 and x390 Yoga also feature Intel's new Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ technology with Bluetooth 5.1 for premium Gigabit wireless connectivity.

Added security with ThinkShield

To help its users stay protected wherever they are and to secure its devices throughout their entire lifecycle, Lenovo has included its end-to-end security solution ThinkShield.

The Match-on-Chip fingerprint reader on all of its latest ThinkPad laptops enhances the privacy of fingerprint information by ensuring the biometric image never leaves the chip which allows it to deliver a more secure identification for both login and online transactions.

The company's new devices also include a physical camera cover called ThinkShutter that is available on both RGB and IR webcams to protect users from malicious webcam hackers while ThinkPad PrivacyGuard activates screen privacy at the touch of a button and can PrivacyAlert can even warn you if someone is snooping over your shoulder.

Lenovo has also made significant improvements to the ThinkPad BIOS by updating it with a new modern GUI and implementing new manageability enhancements. Administrators can now set remote supervisor or privileged access passwords for better BIOS-level security and they can also restrict port access, delete all data from the hard drive suing Secure Wipe or remotely manage system deployment with WiFi PXE Boot or HTTPs Boot.

However, the new BIOS' most impressive ability is its new self-healing feature that will revert to a known good backup copy in the event of BIOS corruption or a malicious attack.

