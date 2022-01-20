Leaked benchmark shows RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU as fast as mobile RTX 3080

Audio player loading…

New leaks from Geekbench’s OpenCL test showcase the power of Nvidia’s RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. According to the benchmark, the GPU running in an MSI Vector GP66 12U gaming laptop matches the speed of the mobile RTX 3080 GPU.

It scored a 124,220 in the Geekbench test, which is impressive despite the fact that the API tested isn’t well suited for gaming. In general, the mobile RTX 3070 Ti is about 15% slower than its desktop version. The benchmark score for both the mobile RTX 3080 and the desktop-class Titan RTX graphics card is nearly the same.

The close performance is a given considering that the RTX 3070 Ti GPU has only 256 CUDA cores less than the RTX 3080.

The MSI Vector GP66 (12UGS) laptop was first introduced at CES 2022 as one of the 12th Gen laptops featured by MSI. It boasts some solid specs such as an Intel Core i7-12700H 14 core CPU, as well as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti notebook GPU. It will also forgo the DDR5 memory and use DDR4-3200 kits instead.

Nvidia’s RTX 3070 TI laptops will launch on February 1 at the starting price of $1,499/ £1,100/AU$2,100.

Via VideoCardz