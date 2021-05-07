La Liga live stream 2020/21: how to watch Spanish football season climax from anywhere

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla are all jostling for position as a chaotic title race reaches a fittingly frantic climax, while the threat of relegation looms over almost every team in the bottom half of the table. It's shaping up to be a frenzied end to the season, so read on as we explain how to watch a La Liga live stream online from anywhere.

Los Colchoneros have been miles ahead of everyone for most of the season, the title seemingly wrapped up by Christmas, but Atleti's dramatic drop in form has completely changed the landscape.

Barca and reigning champions Real are now breathing right down Diego Simeone's neck, and it's hard to shake the feeling that a season that promised so much for so long could be about to blow up spectacularly in Atleti fans' faces. And can we really rule Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla out from a first title for over 70 years quite yet?

Things are going down to the wire at the other end of La Liga too, with survival very much still a possibility for most of the teams at the foot of the table. Eibar, Elche, Huesca, Real Valladolid and Alavés are in deep, but a couple of victories could see any of them leapfrog their way to safety.

Almost unthinkably, six-time La Liga champions Valencia are another one of the clubs at risk of going down, after 86 consecutive seasons in the top flight. It's going to be a fascinating end to the season, and here's how to watch a La Liga live stream no matter where you are.

How to watch La Liga from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch La Liga football online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the season, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream La Liga from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

La Liga TV has the UK broadcasting rights for Spanish top-flight football in the UK. The channel, which is run by Premier Sports, is available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. Similar to above, you can get La Liga TV on a streaming-only basis for £5.99 a month. You can check out all the various options and subscribe to Premier Sports and La Liga TV here. Out of the UK but want to watch your usual La Liga live stream? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you'll be up and running in no time.

How to watch La Liga: live stream Spanish soccer FREE in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish football until 2024 in the US. It's an exclusive deal, too, and subscribing also means you can watch via the beIN Sports Connect app. beIN Sports can be accessed via most cable providers, but also through streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's offered as part of its entry-level Family package, which costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. It's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. But best of all, fuboTV offers a FREE trial, which means you can watch some games without paying a penny! And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch La Liga: live stream Spanish soccer in Canada

As with the US, beIN Sports is where to watch Barcelona, Real Madrid and the rest of La Liga in Canada. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile. If you don't want to subscribe to beIN, then fuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage. Of course, if you are outside Canada right now, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a beIN or fubo login all the same.

If you fancy watching La Liga Spanish football in Australia, you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster beIN Sports. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

As with the Antipodean neighbours, beIN Sports has exclusive rights to show La Liga football in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched via your laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two-week trial. But unlike in Oz, there's no standalone beIN Sports subscription option. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just use a VPN and follow the instructions above.

Who won La Liga last year? 2019/20 season recap

The global Covid-19 sporting shutdown meant La Liga went on hiatus for three months, with Barcelona sitting at the top of the table heading into lockdown. Yet years of decline and over-reliance on one man finally caught up with Barcelona and Josep Maria Bartomeu, the unpopular president at the heart of the Lionel Messi saga, and Real Madrid turned the tide after the restart to win the 2019/20 La Liga season.

Real Madrid's title hopes were written off at numerous points last season, but Zinedine Zidane's side proved to be the best of the elite in the end - solid and unspectacular, maybe... but most importantly, not quite as badly run as Barcelona.

Real Sociedad's post-lockdown collapse robbed them of a place in the Champions League, but they finished in the Europa League slots alongside Villarreal and Granada, who had a remarkable first campaign in the top flight following their 2019 promotion from Segunda División. The only tragedy was that Getafe lost out.