Slack went down yet again for some users - here's what we know

Audio player loading…

UPDATE: Slack has confirmed (opens in new tab) the issue is now resolved.

"Customers should no longer be experiencing issues with sending messages, loading threads and uploading or downloading files. Thank you for your patience while we worked to resolve this!"

Another outage hit Slack today, with users across the world reporting problems with the software.

The online collaboration tool went down for many users, affecting people as they tried to log in for work or try and get tasks done.

The issue began around 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST, mainly affecting users in the UK and Europe, who reported issues as they tried to log in and send messages.

Slack down

Thousands of Slack users initially flocked to outage tracker site DownDetector (opens in new tab) to report problems, with numbers spiking around 3pm BST.

The company first acknowledged the issue at 2.12pm BST, noting on its Slack Status page (opens in new tab), "We are receiving multiple reports of threads not loading and some users are unable to send messages. We’re investigating and will let you know as soon as we have further information to share."

Half an hour later, the company added that although the situation was improving, "Customers may still be experiencing trouble in Slack, specifically with sending messages and loading threads."

This was then followed by what has been the last update at the time of publishing, which read, "Some customers may continue to experience trouble sending messages, loading threads and uploading or downloading files. We'll continue to provide further updates as soon as we know more. We thank you for your patience in the meantime."