Google adds two classic games to its search engine page

Google's search engine is more capable than you might realise, with Mountain View engineers adding new functions all the time. The latest additions: online versions of classic computer games Solitaire and Tic Tac Toe.

Type the name of either game into the Google search box (in your web browser or the Google app on mobile) and the simple mini games appear at the top of your search results, with the regular list of sites following underneath.

With Solitaire you get a choice of two difficulty settings, a running tally of your score, moves and playing time, plus some rather neat sound effects. There are three difficulty levels on Tic Tac Toe (including "Impossible"), plus the option to play against a friend.

Play it again

"These are just a sample of the delightful surprises that await you on Google," writes the company's Stephen Cognetta. "After all, Search is for so much more than research and practical matters - it's for fun, too!"

There are all sorts of tricks hidden behind the Google search box that you might not know about: try "flip a coin", "roll a dice" or "spirit level" (on your phone) for example. If you're signed into Google you can run searches like "my packages" or "my hotels" too.

Mini-games are often built into Google Doodles too, so you've got plenty of ways to pass the time at the bus stop or in the office if you're stuck for something to do.

