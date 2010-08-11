Five to offer catch-up TV on Facebook

Five is all set to launch its catch-up TV service on Facebook, becoming the first broadcaster to offer TV shows on the site.

New Media Age is reporting that a deal has been struck which will see embedded videos on Facebook "within the next week to ten days", so users can update their status then tune into an episode of Neighbours.

This is a massive move for Facebook, pushing the site into an untested realm for the social network – video streaming.

TV catch-up

The likes of YouTube and Hulu will no doubt be watching closely to see if any other broadcasters sign on to embed their content on to Facebook.

It is unlikely that the likes of ITV will sign on, though. The channel has reportedly been the main sticking point for Hulu not launching in the UK and its new boss, Adam Crozier, said recently that it was looking to refresh its own catch up service rather than port content on to other sites.

While Five will be the first broadcaster to offer content straight from Facebook, the BBC in its iPlayer revamp has added social-networking tools to the service, making episodes easier to share.