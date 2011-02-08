Anonymous takes revenge on security firm

Anonymous, the group behind the DDoS attacks to major websites in support of Wikileaks, have apparently hacked into the US security firm that claims to have identified its leaders.

HBGary's CEO Aaron Barr was the subject of the attacks, which hacked his Twitter account and apparently released his address, social security number and mobile phone number.

It gets a lot worse for the security firm, as Anonymous claims to have access to everything from all financial records to data drives, as well as offering a full torrent of all emails and gaining access to the main HBGary front page.

We shall not fail, we shall not falter

According to the Guardian, the online group put up the following phrase on the front page before it was removed and a placeholder used instead:

"You're nothing compared to Anonymous. You have little to no security knowledge. Your business thrives off charging ridiculous prices for simple things like NMAPs, and you don't deserve praise or even recognition as security experts."

"If you swing a sword of malice into Anonymous' innards, we will simply engulf it. You cannot break us, you cannot harm us, even though you have clearly tried."

However, the terror doesn't stop there – Barr's iPad was also wiped in the attack, according to the online group. We can only hope he backed up his Angry Birds scores somewhere remote.

From The Guardian