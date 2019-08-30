Insanely powerful AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 processors rumored to launch in 2019

Yet more leaks about the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 series of high-end processors have emerged, this time suggesting that the new range of CPUs will be using new chipsets - TRX40, TRX80 and WRX80 – and that we could see third generation Threadripper processors in 2019.

While the current Threadripper generation uses the X399 chipset, it seems like AMD is preparing new chipsets for the new processors – which means you’ll need a new motherboard if these rumors are true.

The rumors come from the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), and suggests AMD won’t be going for the X599 chipset for the next generation of Threadripper CPUs, as many expected.

Not only does it mean AMD could be going for three new chipsets rather than one, it also means AMD could be changing the naming convention of its chipsets.

What’s in a name?

The new names of the HEDT (high-end desktop) chipsets could also give us a few clues to what sort of processors will be part of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 series.

There’s speculation that the ‘TR’ in TRX40 and TRX80 stands for Threadripper, while the ‘W’ in WRX80 could be for ‘workstation’. So, the TRX40 and TRX80 chipsets could be aimed at consumers, with the WRX80 chipset aimed at enterprise and business users.

Tom’s Hardware also takes a guess at what the numbers could mean, with the possibility that they refer to memory channels. So, the TRX40 chipset could support four memory channels, while the TRX80 could support eight.

Of course, this is all guess work at the moment, but it does point to the possibility of us again seeing a range of Threadripper processors being launched by AMD.

By moving away from its usual “X_99” chipset naming convention, AMD could be looking to differentiate itself from rival Intel, while (hopefully) making things easier for consumers.

A wild motherboard appears

Meanwhile, VideoCardz has revealed that Asus is working on at least two motherboards using the leaked chipsets, the Asus Prime TRX40-PRO and the Asus ROG Strix TRX40-E Gaming.

According to the website, its sources at Asus have confirmed the leak.

The USB-IF leak also suggests that the new chipsets are 2019 models, which means we should hopefully see new Threadripper processors some time this year.