Huawei P40 colors and design shown off in new unofficial renders

We haven't heard too much in the way of rumors and leaks around the Huawei P40 phones up to this point, but that's started to change in the last couple of days – and now there are some unofficial renders to gawp at.

Courtesy of 91mobiles, which has a good track record as far as these sort of renders go, the images (supplied by a "reliable industry source") show the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro in all their glory.

On both the P40 and the P40 Pro we've got oblong punch-hole cameras on the front of the phones and oblong camera arrays on the back, though the P40 Pro is expected to arrive with an extra camera lens – four lenses rather than three.

We also get a look at the colors the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro are going to come in as well: the standard black, brush gold, silver frost, deep sea blue, and ice white (with a gradient finish).

Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders. (Image credit: 91mobiles)

From what we've heard so far, the Huawei P40 handsets are going to arrive sometime in March, running Huawei's own Kirin 990 chipset (with 5G support) and up to 12GB of RAM. The maximum storage capacity is said to be 512GB.

The main difference between the P40 and the P40 Pro, aside from the rear camera array, will be the display size – the standard P40 is tipped to have a 6.1-inch or 6.2-inch screen, while on the P40 Pro that could jump to anything up to 6.7 inches.

As it stands, the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro phones won't come with the Google Play Store or any Google apps on board, as was the case with the Mate 30 Series. That could change though, and all these specs and renders are unofficial for the time being.

There's also been talk of a P40 Premium edition, complete with another render, in the last few days. It looks as though Huawei is once again going to be pushing the premium bar higher with its next round of flagship devices.