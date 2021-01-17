How to watch Dancing on Ice 2021 online free in UK - or from anywhere in the world

This year may have gotten off to a dull start, but ITV’s Dancing on Ice is back to make it sparkle. Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return to host the long-running competition series, which will see celebrities like Myleene Klass, Jason Donovan, and Denise Van Outen take to the ice to wow the judges and take home the trophy. Prepare for breath-taking spectacle as we detail how to watch Dancing on Ice 2021 online from anywhere – including 100% free for anyone in the UK with ITV.

How to watch Dancing on Ice 2021 online When: Every Sunday from 17 January Time: 6pm GMT Live stream: watch for FREE on ITV Hub Watch anywhere: tune in today with a top-class VPN

Once again forming the judges panel is John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, and UK Olympic gold medallists Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean – although they’ll all be separated by Perspex screens this time to maintain social distancing. But, in an exciting new twist for the show, the judges can save one of their favourite couples from being voted off in the first two weeks, by issuing them with a Golden Ticket and guaranteeing them a place on week three.

Who can we expect to see glide Swan Lake-style into the finals? This year’s twelve contestants include ex-Hear’Say band member Myleene Klass, TOWIE’s Billie Shepherd, Jason Donovan, rapper Lady Leshurr, Coronation Street actress Faye Brooks (a current favourite to win), and Olympians Graham Bell and Colin Jackson. They’ll be partnered with DOI pros like Matt Evers, who’s appeared on every season since the show began, and newcomers Angela Egan and Brendyn Hatfield.

So, get ready to be dazzled – and not just by Phillip and Holly’s kilowatt smiles – as we explain how to watch Dancing on Ice season 13 online from anywhere.

How to watch Dancing on Ice 2021 online in the UK for FREE

Dancing on Ice – also known as “And you thought Strictly was hard!” – returns for its 13th season on ITV, and anyone with Freeview, satellite, or a cable subscription can watch it every week from Sunday, 17 January at 6pm. Episodes are also available to watch live via ITV Hub – the network’s completely FREE online service – or on-demand after each episode’s initial broadcast. The platform’s full of high-quality drama, including Quiz, Broadchurch, and the David Tennant-starring Des – but you should hold a valid TV license. It’s an ITV exclusive, so if you’re out of the country, you won’t be able to enjoy the contestants jaw-dropping dance routines and incredible one-footed spins – that is, unless you download a Virtual Private Network, or VPN. We explain how you can do this below.

How to watch Dancing on Ice from outside your country

While fans of competitive dance shows in the UK can enjoy Dancing on Ice 2021 online with ease, regional restrictions mean that tuning in from anywhere else in the world will be near impossible. That means that anyone based in the UK currently travelling abroad – and having paid for an annual TV license – won’t be able to connect to ITV Hub either.

Luckily, downloading a VPN provides a simple solution. This nifty bit of kit changes your IP address, allowing you to connect to your favourite on-demand services and watch all its premium content regardless of where you’re streaming from.