Honor View 30 Pro confirmed for global launch at MWC 2020

The Honor View 30 Pro has already been launched in China, but now we know when it will make its global debut after the phone manufacturer confirmed its plans for MWC 2020.

MWC is the massive annual phone convention held in Barcelona in February, and Honor has revealed that it will be launching the flagship View 30 Pro alongside the Honor 9X Pro, MagicBook 14 & 15 (which were shown off at CES 2020) and a pair of true wireless earphones.

None of these products are 'new', having all previously been launched in China, but MWC will be their first official global outing ahead of them going on sale outside Honor's homeland.

The Honor View 30 Pro – known as the Honor V30 Pro in China – will boast a 6.57-inch Full HD display, Kirin 990 chipset, 8GB/12GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, three rear cameras (40MP + 12MP + 8MP), dual front-facing snappers (32MP + 8MP) and a 4,100mAh battery, assuming it remains unchanged from the Chinese version.

We'll be there

We also now know when Honor's MWC 2020 press conference will take place: on February 24 at 17:30 CET (16:30 GMT, 11:30 ET, 08:30 PT).

TechRadar will be reporting live from Barcelona to bring you all the latest on Honor's new products, along with all the new phone news, analysis and previews from MWC 2020.