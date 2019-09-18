Google Home speakers get mobile calling feature, rolling out to Australia first

As it stands, Google Home speakers can be used to make calls via your internet connection, with or without your phone hooked up to them. However, the latest tweak to the smart home range will allow regular mobile phone calls to join this VoIP service.

Currently only available to customers of Australian mobile provider Telstra, this service allows you to register your mobile number with your Google Home device, allowing you to make calls via the telco's mobile network without the need for a phone.

Up to six users can register their numbers with their smart home speaker, with each being able to sync their mobile contact list to the speaker. In order to distinguish between which user is making the call request, though, you’ll need to set up Google’s Voice Match.

To start using this feature, customers should visit the “Telstra mobile calling section” in their Google Home app and enter their mobile number. Once it’s verified by entering your PIN code, you’ll be able to sync your mobile contacts.

From there, users can make calls by saying “Hey Google, call …” followed by the name of the contact, the name of a business, or a phone number. “Calls are at no additional cost to your existing mobile plan”, according to Telstra, but “data charges may apply”.

Along with being a Telstra customer, you’ll also need a compatible smartphone, a Google/Gmail account, and a compatible Google Home or Nest device (Mini, Home, Max, or Hub).

All Telstra customers have access to the functionality right away, and while there isn’t any word on when this will land with other telcos or other global regions, it seems likely that it won’t be too long before it becomes standard.

Aussies looking to get started can visit the Telstra support page for further details.