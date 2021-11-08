God of War PC will bring faster frame rates to AMD GPUs as well as Nvidia

God of War is coming to the PC, and when the game arrives in January 2022, it won’t just boast Nvidia DLSS support – but also AMD’s rival frame rate boosting tech.

As spotted by VideoCardz, God of War PC will come with AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution), with the game shown in a list of titles which are scheduled to benefit from the upscaling tech in the future.

This is an official list from AMD, so we can take it as a full confirmation that God of War will indeed run with FSR, albeit with the caveat that the tech may not necessarily be in for launch. We’d presume this would be the case, though, and even if it isn’t, FSR will debut before long no doubt.

God of War on PC is already promising to be a stunning looking game, with (up to) 4K resolution and unlocked frame rates, graphical improvements which include “higher resolution shadows [and] improved screen space reflections” as Sony has made clear on Steam, plus ultrawide monitor support, Nvidia Reflex (lower input lag) and DLSS, and now AMD FSR to boot.

Analysis: Better frame rates for everyone

God of War PC could put the console version firmly in its high-resolution shadows with the aforementioned graphical improvements, but of course smooth gameplay is more important than visual finery.

It’s here that Nvidia DLSS will help, of course, effectively letting you run the game at a lower resolution and upscaling it, meaning God of War is less taxing on your GPU with not much of a sacrifice in terms of actual visual quality.

While DLSS is great, it’s limited to those with Nvidia RTX graphics cards, and that’s why it’s great news that AMD FSR is in the mix, so those with Team Red’s GPUs can benefit from frame rate boosting, too.

While FSR may not deliver the same level of upscaling finesse – and it’s not AI-powered like Nvidia’s now considerably refined DLSS – it’s still a great option to have, and takes a different and more open route, supporting older graphics cards (even older Nvidia GPUs like Pascal) with smoother gameplay.

The upshot of this development is faster frame rates for a much wider audience when it comes to God of War on the PC, and that has to be a good thing.

Also, if God of War is doubling down on the frame rate boosting tech, we can hopefully expect the same from the (tentatively) rumored PC port of God of War: Ragnarok (the sequel which is set to debut in 2022 for PlayStation).