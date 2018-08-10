GeForce RTX 2080 may be the name of Nvidia's next flagship graphics card

Just when we thought we had a firm grasp of what Nvidia Turing could be a new rumor suggest the company will be dropping its iconic GTX-branding with its next-generation graphics cards.

Nvidia will supposedly adopt an all new RTX branding for the upcoming Turing family of graphics cards according to AdoredTV’s unnamed sources. The tech YouTuber backs up his claims noting that Nvidia recently trademarked GeForce RTX and Quadro RTX.

The running theory so far is the RTX name may allude to Nvidia introducing real-time Raytracing technology, which thus far has only been available through the company’s extremely expensive Volta-based supercomputers.

Power move

AdoredTV also claims its source has said that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 will be 8% faster than the GTX 1080 Ti and 50% faster than the GTX 1080. A new Titan GPU is also purportedly in the works to be 15% faster than the Titan V and 50% faster than the GTX 1080 Ti.

Now these rumors are coming from pretty far left field, as the majority of rumors on Nvidia’s next GPUs have pointed to 11-series graphics cards. This includes an Aida 64 screenshot that popped up earlier in the week all but verified the Nvidia GTX 1180’s existence – though they interestingly suggest it will be powered by a GV104 Volta core.

Right now, it’s hard to believe any rumor over another, so we’ll take this all with a grain of salt. Luckily, we can all soon get away from this speculation as we race onwards to Nvidia’s GeForce Gaming Celebration event at Gamescom later this August.

Via Videocardz