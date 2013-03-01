Sony confirms 4K movies for PS4, say hello to 100GB downloads

We keep learning more about this console, except what it looks like

Is the world ready for movie downloads in excess of 100GB? Sony seems to think so, with super high-resolution 4K movies now confirmed for the PS4.

The Verge reported this week that Sony Electronics President and Chief Operating Officer Phil Molyneux confirmed 4K video will indeed be supported on the company's still-unseen PS4.

"I promise you will not be disappointed," Molyneux teased at a Sony event in New York City (no, not this one), despite lingering questions about the viability of the ultra high-resolution technology.

Sony's COO also confirmed the obvious, stating that an average 4K movie download would pull down 100GB or more worth of data, which is likely to mean overnight downloading and less-than-immediate gratification for viewers.

In a separate interview with the PlayStation Blog on Friday, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe President and CEO Jim Ryan also commented on the future of PlayStation Plus and how it will fit into the PS4 experience.

"We definitely see [PlayStation Plus] as a core part of the way forward," Ryan confirmed.

"We're not yet in a position to disclose our plans for the future of PlayStation Plus but there will definitely be a prominent role to play for it in the PlayStation 4 landscape."

Ryan also anticipates the current PlayStation 3 will remain "a very important part of our portfolio" into next year and beyond.