Alienware planning Intel Core i7 netbook

A Dell rep has claimed that its gaming brand, Alienware, is set to release an Intel Core i7 version of its gaming netbook in June.

The 11-inch Alienware M11x's Core 2 Duo processor is set to get a range of upgrades next month.

Meaty gaming on the go

Dell is planning on offering Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 options to those gamers who want a really meaty netbook for gaming on the go.

Pearce Clune, Dell's Head of Consumer Operations for Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, revealed the news in a recent video interview with Shuffle Magazine, when demonstrating Alienware's current laptop lineup.

You can see Clune talking about the future of gaming laptops and netbooks in the YouTube video below – the mention of Alienware's plans for the M11x netbook is around 2.20 minutes in.

