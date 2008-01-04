Slingbox goes HD, gets Blackberry-friendly

A new high-definition version of Sling Media's popular Slingbox video streamer is on the way.

The Slingbox Pro HD will be officially announced at CES 2008 in Las Vegas next week, according to Engadget. The new unit offers a full set of built-in HD inputs and will stream video in 1080i HD. The current

Slingbox Solo and Slingbox Pro

models stream at a lower VGA-like resolution.

Sling Media will also announce a new SlingPlayer application for BlackBerry handsets at CES, due to launch later on this year. The SlingPlayer for

Blackberry

will cost $30 (£16) to download.

The Slingbox Pro HD will launch in Q3, priced at $400 (£203). We'll bring you more info on a UK launch as soon as we get it.