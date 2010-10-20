Magix Movie Edit Pro 17 brings 3D editing home

Magix has announced that it is the first software company in the world to offer 3D editing in the home.

Its latest editing package, Magix Movie Edit Pro 17, allows users to edit from 3D feeds, preview to 3D displays and offers multi-camera editing for when two cameras have been used.

While Magix is calling its 3D editing software a world's first, there is another 3D editing package out on the market – Roxio Creator 2011 – which allows you to convert 2D imagery to 3D and work with 3D footage from say Panasonic's 3D camcorder, the HDC-SDT750.

3D editing

Don't expect editing miracles with the software as it is catered for the mid-level editing market but you do get a number of other features, including: real 3D fades and titles for 3D video projects, high-end dubbing, 99 tracks for editing and a 3D design.

Oh, and it also includes a pair of 3D glasses.

Magix Movie Edit Pro 17 and Movie Edit Pro 17 Plus are available now for £59.99 and £79.99 respectively.