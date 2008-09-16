Hewlett Packard unveils new TouchSmart PCs

Hewlett Packard has unveiled its latest desktops – the new TouchSmart IQ800 series, boasting 25.5inch touchscreen displays and all the media features you can shake a remote at.

The series – which will consist of the IQ804 and the IQ816 at launch – have resolutions of 1920 x 1200, but different chips give people different (and mildly confusing) options.

Despite the slight confusion though, there is no argument that they are beautiful looking machines, as you can see from the first pic right here.

The new TouchSmart also comes with a TV tuner with remote, built-in webcam and a bunch of other handy features, even including an ambient light to illuminate your keyboard in the dark!

The top of the range IQ816 also packs in a Blu-ray drive and a slightly better graphics GeForce 9600M GS chip.

Price-wise, the IQ804 releases in the US next week at $1,899 ( approx. £950) and the IQ816 will set you back $2,099 (£1,050) when it launches on October 12.