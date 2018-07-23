The best graphics cards 2018: all the top GPUs for gaming

We’re faced with a difficult choice: do we wait for the GTX 1180 and the rest of the Turing family? Or, do we just go out and buy the best graphics cards we can get today? Well, no matter what we choose, we can still use the best graphics cards to play the latest, most demanding games, from Vampyr to Far Cry 5.

Keep in mind, however, that the best graphics cards come in every shape and size. That’s why we decided to create this list of the best graphics cards – so you’ll be able to find exactly what you’re looking for. We sorted through the dozends of cards we’ve tested and picked out only the ones that stood above the rest. So, no matter if you prefer the raw power of Nvidia or the driver stability of AMD, we’ve found the best graphics card you can buy today.

Best graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

The best GPU to start PC gaming

Stream Processors: 1,280 | Core Clock: 1,506MHz | Memory: 6GB GDDR5 | Memory Clock: 8Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 6-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, DL-DVI

AUD $335 View at mwave

Brilliant 1080p performance

Great overclocker

No SLI compatibility

In the past, we’ve mentioned that the best graphics card is going to be the one that offers the most performance for your money – it’s still true. This is why the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 is far and away the best graphics card on the market when it comes to sheer value. For a modest sum of cash, this GPU allows users to experience full HD 1080p and – maybe with a bit of overclocking – 1440p and even 4K gaming. However, the gTX 1060 doesn’t support SLI, so you’re limited to just one card.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

Best 4K graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Titan X performance without the Titan X cost

Stream Processors: 3,584 | Core Clock: 1,480MHz | Memory: 11GB GDDR5X | Memory Clock: 11GHz | Power Connectors: 1 x 6-pin; 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0

AUD $1084.51 View at Amazon AU

Titan X-like gaming performance

Improved cooling

A pricey investment for most

The Nvidia GTX 1060 may give you the most performance per dollar, but the Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti turns all the dials up to 11 for the ultimate 4K gaming experience. Now, on paper it kind of seems like a tuned up Nvidia GTX 1080, this graphics card can almost dethrone the Titan XP as the world’s most powerful consumer GPU, thanks to its high-speed video memory and a dramatically higher CUDA core count. It’s still no match for two GTX 1080s in SLI, but this single card is cheaper and supports a larger pool of games. If you’re looking for one single part to run your games at 4K, the GTX 1080 Ti is the best graphics card you can buy.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Best QHD graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti

The all-around 1440p champion

Stream processors: 2,432 | Core clock: 1,607 | Memory: 8GB GDDR5 | Memory clock: 8Gbps | Power connectors: 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, DL-DVI

AUD $649 View at mwave

Masters 1440p gaming

Vastly improved overall performance

Significantly higher energy draw

Gets hotter than the Nvidia GTX 1070

Going down a few rungs in the graphics card hierarchy, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is the best graphics card for QHD gaming. This card finds the happy medium between the GTX 1070 and GTX 1080. Whereas the 1080 is too expensive for 1440p gaming and the 1070 isn’t quite there, the GTX 1070 Ti perfectly drives a QHD experience. In our own testing, this piece of kit handles Forza Motosport 7 at upwards of 93 frames per second at 2,560 x 1,440. Likewise, it can manage Shadow of War at over 60 with the same ambitious resolution.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti

Best Full HD graphics card: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

Punchy graphics performance above its weight

Stream Processors: 3,584 | Core Clock: 1,156MHz | Memory: 8GB HBM2 | Memory Clock: 800MHz | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0

AUD $639 View at mwave

Maxed out 1080p performance

High energy consumption

Runs a tad hot

The AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 is the best graphics card for Full HD gaming you can buy today – your benchmarks put it above the GTX 1070. And, now that it’s fallen in price to what we would call an ‘acceptable’ level, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. While it’s arguably a bit overkill for Full HD gaming, the RX Vega 56 will come in handy for 144 to 240hz monitors and future-proofing against increasingly demanding games. You can also expect a fantastic 1440p experience with this card.

Best VR graphics card: AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

AMD’s return to high-end graphics cards

Stream Processors: 4,096 | Core Clock: 1,247MHz | Memory: 8GB HBM2 | Memory Clock: 945MHz | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0

Impressive benchmark results

GPU tuning control

Higher energy draw than Nvidia Pascal

Especially now that it’s fallen in price from the heyday of cryptocurrency miners, the AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 is the best graphics card for VR gaming. Boasting 4,096 stream processors, 256 texture units and 8GB of HBM2 memory, it’s every bit as competent as the Nvidia GTX 1080 – at a lower price. This truly is the AMD card to rule them all.

Read the full review: AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

Best mini graphics card: Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Mini

Best mini graphics card: Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Mini

Stream processors: 3,584 | Core clock: 1,506 | Memory: 11GB GDDR5X | Memory clock: 10Gbps | Power connectors: 2 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x DL-DVI-D

AUD $979.07 View at Amazon AU

World’s smallest 1080 Ti

SLI support

Inferior performance

Runs hot and loud

When you’re building a microATX – or, especially a mini-ITX – computer, you want to aim for the smallest parts you can find without compromising much on performance. Though it’s a given that you might have to sacrifice a few frames-per-second in favor of a more compact form factor, with Zotac’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Mini – the smallest of its kind at 211 x 125 x 41mm (8.31 x 4.92 x 1.61 inches) – there’s very little in the way of prodigious 4K gaming.

Best budget graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

The little GPU that could

Stream Processors: 640 | Core Clock: 1,354MHz | Memory: 2GB GDDR5 | Memory Clock: 7Gbps | Power Connectors: PCIe | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, DL-DVI

AUD $201.95 View at Amazon AU

Affordably priced

Small form factor for tiny cases

Maximum 2GB of video memory

The Nvidia GTX 1050 might not look like much on paper, what with only 2GB of video memory onboard, but this affordable GPU plays games better than you would think. If you’re willing to drop settings to medium, you can play Overwatch, CS:GO and other popular competitive shooters well above the silky smooth 60fps mark. Thanks to its compact size, it’s also perfect for small builds and entertainment center-bound streaming PCs.

Best eSports graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Competitive for both eSports and in price

Stream Processors: 768 | Core Clock: 1,290MHz | Memory: 4GB GDDR5 | Memory Clock: 7Gbps | Power Connectors: PCIe | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, DL-DVI

AUD $254.56 View at Amazon AU

Solid 1080p performer

Good overclocking potential

Greater than 75W TDP

Any eSports player will tell you that high frame rates are far more important than beautifully rendered graphical details – and that’s where the Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti shines. In a time where graphics cards cost as much as rent, it’s an affordable, but potent GPU that can play most eSports games well above 60fps. It’s a bit pricier than the lower-end Nvidia GTX 1050, but you’ll appreciate the extra power behind this card to play future eSports titles, as well as the odd AAA title.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti