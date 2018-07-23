Best mining motherboards 2018: the best motherboards for mining Bitcoin, Ethereum and more

Before you start mining for Bitcoin, Ethereum or other cryptocurrencies, make sure you read the following articles so you know everything you need to before you begin.

The best mining motherboards 2018

1. Asus B250 Mining Expert

The world's first 19 GPU mining motherboard

Form factor: ATX | GPU Support: 19 | Processors supported: 7th and 6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Pentium/Celeron (Socket 1151) | Slots: 1 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 18 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 2 x DDR4 DIMM

Support for huge number of GPUs

Stable power delivery features

No need to mess around in the BIOS

Difficult to get hold of

Supporting a jaw-dropping 19 GPUs – more than any other board on this list, the Asus B250 Mining Expert is easily the best mining motherboard you can buy today. Plus, thanks to a special mining mode, you won’t have to screw around with the BIOS in order to maximize your bitcoin payout. On top of these quality of life improvements, the B250 Mining Expert boasts the same quality standards we’ve come to expect from Asus, the only real drawback is its scarcity – it can sometimes be extremely hard to find, likely due to how great it really is.

2. ASRock H110 Pro BTC+

Support for 13 graphics cards

Form factor: ATX | GPU Support: 13 | Processors supported: 7th and 6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Pentium/Celeron (Socket 1151) | Slots: 1 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 12 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 2 x DDR4 DIMM

Supports up to 13 graphics cards

On board power and reset switches

May not need all slots

Due to its rock solid build quality and ability to support up to 13 graphics cards, the AsRock H110 BTC+ is one of the best mining motherboards you can buy today. These features mean that if you’re looking for a future-proof board, you can’t do much better, as this board will allow you to expand as needed. You might think the H110 BTC+ is a bit overkill, as Windows 10 only supports up to eight GPUs, but there’s no harm in preparing for future updates. The ASRock H110 BTC+ might not be the best motherboard for mining if you’re just starting out, but if you’re looking for a feature packed and flexible platform you can grow into – this is one of the best mining motherboards on the market.

3. Gigabyte GA-H110-D3A

The best mining motherboard for six GPU setups

Form factor: ATX | GPU Support: 6 | Processors supported: 7th/6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Intel Pentium/ Intel Celeron (LGA1151 socket) | Slots: 1 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 5 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 2 x DDR4 DIMM

Supports M.2 storage

Solid build quality

Doesn't support as many GPUs as ASRock H110 Pro BTC+

If you’re not looking for a motherboard that can run 13 GPUs at once, the Gigabyte GA-H110-D3A might just be the best mining motherboard for you. It can still handle up to six GPUs, and it has the excellent build quality Gigabyte is known for – which means it can withstand the intensive conditions cryptocurrency mining can create. It also includes electrostatic, power failure and high temperature protection, which is essential for a machine running 24/7. Unlike some other mining motherboards, it can be used for non-mining applications, giving it a flexibility that we really appreciate.

4. Biostar TB250-BTC Pro

A fantastic price for a fantastic mining motherboard

Form factor: ATX | GPU Support: 12 | Processors supported: 7th/6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Intel Pentium/ Intel Celeron (LGA1151 socket) | Slots: 1 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 11 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 2 x DDR4 DIMM

Great value

Support for 12 GPUs

Limited availability

The Biostar TB250-BTC Pro is a great value mining motherboard that brings some excellent and advanced mining features, such as support for up to 12 GPUs, for a very competitive price. Even if you're not going to be using the full 12 PCI slots for graphics cards, this could be a wise investment if you plan on scaling up your mining operation in the future. The only real downside of this motherboard is that it's quite difficult to get hold of, so keep an eye on our price tracker on this page, as it will tell you when it's in stock, and what the best price is!

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Gigabyte GA-H110-D3A

5. MSI Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon

A gaming and mining motherboard

Form factor: ATX | GPU Support: 7 | Processors supported: 7th/6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Intel Pentium/ Intel Celeron (LGA1151 socket) | Slots: 3 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 4 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 4 x DDR4 DIMM

Support for 7 GPUs

Can double as a motherboard for gaming PC

Gaming features and aesthetic may be a turn off

The MSI Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon is one of the best mining motherboards not just because it’s good at mining, but because it’s also good for gaming. Thanks to a number of gaming-centric features you’d typically associate with boards found in the best gaming PCs you can have a machine that does both. You’ll get four DDR4 memory slots, plenty of ports and connectivity that appeals to hardcore gamers. And, it’s no slouch when it comes to mining either – with support for up to seven graphics cards. For the best versatile mining motherboard, you can’t do much better.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Gigabyte GA-H110-D3A

6. Asus ROG Strix Z270E

A brilliant motherboard for mining

Form factor: ATX | GPU Support: 7 | Processors supported: 7th/6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Intel Pentium/ Intel Celeron (LGA1151 socket) | Slots: 3 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 4 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 4 x DDR4 DIMM

Can also be used for gaming

Supports seven GPUs

Gaming features may not be needed

Asus, and its ROG (Republic of Gamers) brand is well known for making excellent gaming components and peripherals, and a number of its products, such as the Asus ROG Strix Z270E, are also great for mining Bitcoin and other currencies. This motherboard, like the MSI Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon, supports seven GPUs, which is a decent number for a mining PC. It also has plenty of additional features, though many of those a gaming-centric. That's great if you want this motherboard to also power a gaming PC, but if you're not interested in gaming, you will find the additional features pointless at best, and distracting at worst.

You'll also need to have a powerful graphics card for mining as well, so check out our list of the best mining GPUs.

