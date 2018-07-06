Best mining CPU 2018: the best processors for mining cryptocurrency

If you're looking for the best processors for cryptocurrency mining in 2018, then you've come to the right place, as we've listed the very best CPUs for mining a range of cryptocurrencies.
While many people think that graphics cards are the most important component when it comes to mining, getting the right CPU for your mining rig is also important.
It may be tempting to go for the cheapest possible CPU you can, in order to maximise your mining profits, but you may actually be hampering your mining. As AMD revealed in an interview with us recently, mining with a CPU can result in some impressive profits.
Pair the best mining CPU with the best mining GPU and best mining motherboard, and choose the best cryptocurrency for your needs, then you'll soon have a mining powerhouse that can start earning you a fair chunk of money, helping to pay off the costs of the hardware in the long run.
So, if you're keen to make the most out of the current cryptocurrency craze, here are the best CPUs for mining in 2018.
- What is Bitcon? Understanding Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies
- How to buy Bitcoins in 2018
- Bitcoin vs distributed ledger vs Ethereum vs blockchain
- The best Bitcoin exchanges 2018
The best mining processors 2018
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
The absolute best mining CPU
Cores: 16 | Threads: 32 | Base clock: 3.4GHz | Boost clock: 4.0GHz | L3 cache: 32MB | TDP: 180W
Having a 16 core, 32 thread processor for mining on gives you a huge advantage, but most of all, the Threadripper 1950X's huge 32MB of L3 cache makes it an incredible mining CPU for many cryptocurrencies. It's expensive, sure, but by putting it to work, you could soon pay off the initial outlay for this fantastic processor. Plus, if you tire of mining, you'll still end up with one heck of a processor!
Read the full review: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
Another brilliant mining CPU from AMD
Cores: 8 | Threads: 16 | Base clock: 3.6GHz | Boost clock: 4GHz | L3 cache: 16MB | TDP: 95W
AMD's Ryzen line of processors has been a huge hit since its release, and these fantastic chips are also some of the best mining CPUs money can buy. The AMD Ryzen 7 1800X is a case in point: for a very compelling price you get an 8 core, 16 thread processor with 16MB of L3 cache.
Read the full review: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
Intel Pentium G4400
A great CPU for maximising mining profit
Cores: 2 | Threads: 2 | Base clock: 3.3GHz | Boost clock: N/A | Intel Smart Cache: 3MB | TDP: 54W
While the processors we've mentioned above are great CPUs for mining in their own right, the Intel Pentium G4400 is an excellent CPU for running a low-cost mining PC. This is because the initial outlay is low, and it's not a power-hungry CPU to run, so you won't rack up huge energy bills. By keeping to a low-cost mining CPU like the Intel Pentium G4400, you'll soon pay off the expenses and turn a profit quickly.
AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
Six cores for less than the price of four-core chip
Cores: 6 | Threads: 12 | Base clock: 3.6GHz | Boost clock: 4.0GHz | L3 cache: 16MB | TDP: 95W
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that with its mid-range chip, AMD offers more cores for less money when compared to Intel. While in year’s past this has equated to making compromises in other areas to keep the costs low, the Ryzen 5 1600X remains economical without being shown up. It makes it a strong choice for a mining CPU.
Read the full review: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
Another great Threadripper choice
Cores: 12 | Threads: 24 | Base clock: 3.5GHz | Boost clock: 4.0GHz | L3 cache: 32MB | TDP: 180W
While the Threadripper 1950X is our pick of the best mining CPU, its little brother, the Threadripper 1920X is a worthy processor for mining as well, as it has the same amount of L3 cache. Despite being 75% cheaper, and having less cores and threads, the 1920X produces around 90% of the hash rate as the more expensive 1950X. This means it's a wiser investment if you don't mind going for the best-of-the-best.
Intel Core i5-7600K
A great all-round mining CPU
Cores: 4 | Threads: 4 | Base clock: 3.8GHz | Boost clock: 4.2GHz | L3 cache: 6MB | TDP: 91W
The Intel Core i5-7600K is an unlocked, overclockable quad-core processor from Intel, which makes it a great all-round CPU, and it's a dab hand at mining as well. It won't bring the kind of impressive hash rates the Threadrippers of this world will, but it is a powerful processor for driving mining rigs, and has good compatibility with some of the best mining motherboards on the market as well.
Intel Pentium G4560
Another great budget choice
Cores: 2 | Threads: 4 | Base clock: 3.5GHz | L3 cache: 3MB | TDP: 54W
This is another great mining CPU for miners who are budget conscious and want a quick return on any hardware investments they make. You'll need to temper your expectations with what you want to get out of mining with a machine powered by an Intel Pentium G4560, but you'll find a solid performer that lets the GPUs do their jobs well.
AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
Welcome to the circus of value
Cores: 4 | Threads: 4 | Base clock: 3.5GHz | Boost clock: 3.7GHz | L3 cache: 8MB | TDP: 65W
If you're looking for a budget mining CPU from AMD, then the Ryzen 3 1300X is a brilliant choice, offering four cores compared to Intel's dual core budget CPUs of this price range, and a decent amount of L3 cache as well. One of the best things about Ryzen 3 chips is that in the future you could swap it out for a more powerful Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 chip, so this could be the ideal CPU for people taking a tentative first step into the world of cryptocurrency mining.
Read the full review: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
- Check out also the best VPN services of 2018 that we've nailed down.
- Make sure you have the best cryptocurrency mining software installed as well