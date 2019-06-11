AWS is about to make your cloud a lot more personalised

AWS customers will soon be able to add greater personalization to their online stores as the company has announced that Amazon Personalize, which was announced during last year's ASW re:Invent, is now generally available.

Using its API, developers can easily add custom machine learning models to their apps, search results and direct marketing even without previous machine learning experience.

EOFY is here: snag a bargain with our list of the best tech deals!

Amazon Personalize actually utilizes algorithms originally created for Amazon's own retail business but the company says that all of the machine learning data will be “kept completely private, owned entirely by the customer.”

AWS secures company data on the go with WorkLink launch

Machine learning: more than a buzzword

NASCAR picks AWS to power its cloud

Vice president of machine learning at AWS Swami Sivasubramanian highlighted the fact that customers can implement AI services without prior machine learning experience in a statement, saying:

“We are excited to share with AWS customers the expertise we’ve developed during two decades of using machine learning to deliver great experiences on Amazon.com. Customers have been asking for Amazon Personalize, and we are eager to see how they implement these services to delight their own end users. And the best part is that these artificial intelligence services, like Amazon Personalize, do not require any machine learning experience to immediately train, tune, and deploy models to meet their business demands.”

Amazon Personalize

Yamaha, Subway, Zola and Segment are a few of the AWS customers that have already added Amazon Personalize to their apps.

The company's pricing model charges users five cents per GB of data uploaded to Amazon Personalize and 24 cents per training hour used to train a custom machine learning model with their data. Real-time recommendation requests though are priced based on how many are uploaded but the company does offer discounts for larger orders.

Amazon Personalize is now available to AWS users in three US regions, East (Ohio), East (North Virginia) and West (Oregon), two regions in Asia Pacific (Tokyo and Singapore) and Ireland in the European Union. However, AWS will make the service available in more regions soon.

We've also highlighted the best cloud hosting services

Via TechCrunch