8 new TV shows and movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more this weekend

Looking for something new to watch, but feel like you've already seen all there is to see on your streaming service? Panic not. As we draw ever-closer to the holidays, Netflix and co are ramping up their offerings to ensure there's a good selection of old and new shows and movies to keep us entertained.

While you might well expect an abundance of Christmas-flavoured treats to get you in the holiday mood, there's also a number of options for those of us looking for a little respite from that holiday cheer, too. We'll explain how to stream each one if you live in the US or UK (wherever possible) to help keep you busy over the next few days.

Here's what's new in the world of streaming this weekend, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, Ava, and the return of that guy in the hockey mask...

Ava (Netflix)

Sporting a fairly dismal 16% Rotten Tomatoes score, Ava is sitting pretty on the Netflix charts right now, probably because it a) stars the excellent Jessica Chastain and b) there are no new movies releasing right now. Ava is about an assassin who vanished out of her old life, only to re-emerge years later with people gunning for her after a hit goes wrong. If you're desperate for new Netflix movies, it's something you can watch. John Malkovich and Colin Farrell co-star.

Now streaming on Netflix

I'm Your Woman (Amazon Prime Video)

Starring The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, this well-reviewed '70s-set drama is about a woman who has to protect her baby after her husband crosses his old 'work' partners. Expect more than just a story about a scared parent on the run, though. Fast Color's Julia Hart is the director, here.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Canvas (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Proof that good things come in small packages, Canvas might only be nine minutes long, but this moving animation short is as impactful as anything ten times its length. A careful, emotional exploration of grief and recovery, Canvas tells the story of a grandfather struggling to reignite his passion for painting after a devastating loss that says so much without ever saying a word.

Now streaming on Netflix in the US and UK.

Songbird (VOD)

(Image credit: STXfilms)

While Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc across the entertainment industry, this Michael Bay-produced thriller is skipping theaters to debut directly in your living room. Not only was it filmed during the pandemic, it's also about the disease, too, albeit a mutated strain now called Covid-23.

While it's probably not the best movie to watch with all the family (or terribly festive for this time of the year), it's one of the first films to explore how the pandemic has impacted our daily lives and follows the story of an immune courier trying to save his girlfriend from an ominous-sounding quarantine camp.

Now streaming on Amazon VOD in the US and the UK.

Prom (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest project from American Horror Story and Ratched creator, Ryan Murphy, Prom is a star-studded reimagining of the 2016 musical of the same name. Starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, and Andrew Rannells, Prom follows a group of "down-on-their-luck Broadway stars" looking to shake up a small town and support a girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. Full of warmth, love, kindness, and acceptance, it's scored a not-too-bad 62% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes to date.

Now streaming on Netflix in the US and UK.

Friday the 13th, movies 1-8 (Starz)

Halloween may be done with us for the year, but that doesn't mean we're done with Halloween. For those of you looking for some respite from all the holly jolly goodness, the full Friday the 13th experience is dropping at Starz. From today you'll be able to jump in and enjoy the entire boxset, taking you from the excellent first Jason adventure, all the way up to Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan. While you might find some of the effects haven't weathered perhaps as well as Jason himself seems to have over the years, there are nonetheless some superb scares still to be found, as well as some deliciously gory murders.

Sadly, the box set is currently only available to stream on Starz in the US.

Now streaming on Starz in the US.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

This is not just any holiday special.... this is The High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special! Yes, it contains more colons than any one show title should do, but don't hold that against it. Stuffed with all the festive tunes you'd expect - no, demand - this time of year, this all-new episode premiered on December 11 and features classic holiday tunes like This Christmas, as well as brand new ones, too.

Funny, romantic, and full of holiday cheer, what are you waiting for? It's one to avoid if you can't stand children with too much self-esteem, of course.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus now. Disney Plus costs $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month .

Now streaming on Disney+ in the US and UK.

A Giant Jack Christmas (A Trash Truck Christmas) (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

We hear a lot about garbage TV this time of year, but in A Giant Jack Christmas (A Trash Truck Christmas)'s case, it's intentional! A Giant Jack Christmas tells the tale of how a friendly garbage truck saves both Santa Claus and Christmas after the former is forced to crash-land his sleigh in a junkyard. Suitable for the whole family, this feel-good movie has everything you need to kick-start the holidays and get you feeling that Christmas spirit.

Now streaming on Netflix in the US and UK.