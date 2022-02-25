7 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

Audio player loading…

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include the second part of Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the Vikings sequel series Vikings: Valhalla, Disney Plus' first real foray into true crime with City of Angels: City of Death, and the second part of The Walking Dead's final season. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of February 25-27, 2022.

(TV series – season 11B premiere available now)

The second part of The Walking Dead's 3-part final season has kicked off on Binge this week, as Daryl, Maggie and Co. square off against the Reapers for food. Meanwhile, Aaron and the Alexandrians face a terrible storm that could prove just as deadly as a horde of zombies.

Stream The Walking Dead on Binge

(3-part docuseries – act 2 available now)

An intimate portrait of one of pop culture's most divisive figures, Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy charts the adult life of Kanye West, from innovative musical pioneer to failed political hopeful and caricature of his former self. Directors Coodie & Chike began documenting West's life long before he was famous, offering highlights from almost two decades worth of footage that not only provide insight into the drive and motivation that led him to success, but also the immense pressure that led to his failings.

Stream Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy on Netflix

(TV series – available 25/2/2022)

Netflix's surprise sequel series to the hit show Vikings is set over a thousand years ago in the 11th century, and follows an entirely new cast of of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived. Vikings: Valhalla sees tensions mount as "the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs." Sounds good to us!

Stream Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix

(Docuseries – available now)

Disney Plus gets into the true crime game (by way of its more grown-up Star brand, natch) with City of Angels: City of Death, a six-part series which recounts the terrifying period during the 1970s and 1980s in which Los Angeles was considered the serial killer capital of the world.

Stream City of Angels: City of Death on Disney Plus

(Interactive special – available now)

Netflix is back with yet another interactive special from the makers of Black Mirror which sees players answer a series of trivia questions in an effort to save an animated cat's life. Don't be fooled by its cartoon stylings – this edgy toon is aimed strictly at adults.

Play Cat Burglar on Netflix

(Movie – available now 25/2/2022)

Despite vanishing entirely from the memories of everyone who watched it as soon as its end credits rolled, 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard proved enough of a success to warrant a sequel, this time focusing Salma Hayek's character. Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are back, too, along with the addition of Antonio Banderas. Don't expect a classic and you might enjoy this one.

Stream Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard on Amazon Prime Video

(TV series – episode 3 available 25/2/2022)

Apple's latest original series is a tense workplace thriller in which a team of office workers have the memories of their work and home lives surgically separated so as to not distract from one another. Things are turned upside down, however, when a mysterious colleague appears outside of the office. This week, the team goes on a field trip, though don't expect things to go smoothly.

Stream Severance on Apple TV Plus