Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats: all the unlocks

By published

What to know about Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats: Lego Obiwan and Darth Maul fight with lightsbares
(Image: © Warner Bros)
Jump to:
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Guides

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga ships
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trophy
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga multiplayer

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats are a fun way to augment your bricky Star Wars fun, however, they're not entirely straightforward. There are some things you're going to want to know before using them. 

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a great, way to experience the main trilogies in the franchise, albeit with miniaturized plastic aesthetics. However, don’t let the moniker of a ‘family game’ make you think this is a sanded-down experience. TT Games has created one of the most impressive Star Wars games ever made. Drawing from all of the mainline films, the developer has made a game stuffed with sci-fi adventure

One of the real joys is playing with all of the collectibles and memorabilia too, and one of the ways to do that out of the box is to use cheats to unlock the many Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga characters and benefits. However, there's more than one way to make use of cheats in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Some you can input with a simple code, whereas others have to be unlocked.

Whichever way you intend to utilize cheats, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has multiple ways to support you. Here are all the cheats we know about so you can tailor the experience to your wants.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats: how to enter cheats

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats: Darth Vader walks with is lightsabre drawn

(Image credit: Tt Games)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes a rather old-school stance when it comes to cheats. If you’re of a certain age, you may remember inputting long codes into menus in order to activate cheats in older games. 

TT Games has opted to go that nostalgia route. In order to input codes, go into your menu and head over to the last tab, titled Extras. There should be a button prompt followed by the words ‘Enter Code’ near the top. Press the button, and you will be brought to a screen where you can input a seven-digit code. 

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats: every cheat code

Here's a list of every cheat code you can import into the game, giving you access to a bunch of various Star Wars characters. 

Aayla SecuraKH7P320
Admiral HoldoXV4WND9
C-3PO (Holiday Special)C3PHOHO
Chewbacca (Holiday Special)WOOKIE
D-O (Holiday Special)TIPYIPS
Darth Vader (Holiday Special)WROSHYR
DengarOKV7TLR
Gonk Droid (Holiday Special)LIFEDAY
Mister BonesBAC1CKP
Nute GunrayWBFE4GO
Poe Dameron (Holiday Special)KORDOKU
Poggle the LesserZ55T8CQ
Ratts TyerellGR2VBXF
Shaak TiVT1LFNH
ShmiT9LM1QF
Tarkin3FCPPVX
Temmin WexleySKYSAGA
The EmperorSIDIOUS

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats: resource cheats

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga ships

(Image credit: Tt Games)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has two different kinds of cheats. As we previously went over, it has codes you can input to unlock characters, but there are other cheats that can apply powerful effects to your experience. 

These cheats, unlike the others, will take a decent amount of time to unlock, as they require a lot of Datacards and Studs. However, as you unlock more and more, it can become easier, as you can get things like Stud multipliers, which all stack. In no time, you will be farming the currency like nobody’s business. 

However, it’s not all about the economy. There are also some pretty silly cheats in here, such as transforming your lightsabers into baguettes, or if you really want to lean into the Dark Side, have the Cantina song playing on loop. 

Below is every purchasable cheat and its cost:

Studs x2Studs collected are worth twice as much. (This can be combined with other stud multipliers for even bigger bonuses.1 Datacard and 1000000 Studs
Studs x4Studs collected are worth four times as much. This can be combined with other stud multipliers for even bigger bonuses!)1 Datacard and 2000000 Studs
Studs x6Studs collected are worth six times as much. (This can be combined with other stud multipliers for even bigger bonuses!)1 Datacard and 8000000 Studs
Studs x8Studs collected are worth eight times as much. (This can be combined with other stud multipliers for even bigger bonuses!)1 Datacard and 48000000 Studs
Studs x10Studs collected are worth ten times as much. This can be combined with other stud multipliers for even bigger bonuses!)1 Datacard and 384000000 Studs
Super GNK DroidAdds a golden GNK droid to the party. Super GNK is invincible, moves very quickly… and has a mustache.1 Datacard and 1000000 Studs
Porg CompanionA porg companion will aid you in battle, occasionally sending enemies into a frenzy with a piercing scream1 Datacard and 500000 Studs
Baguette LightsabersTurns all Lightsabers into freshly baked baguettes. Devastating AND delicious!1 Datacard and 250000 Studs
Galaxy RaveTurns Galaxy Free Play into a fun disco for all to enjoy! Be aware. While the Galaxy Rave is active there is a chance that characters in game will be to busy grooving to your actions in game!1 Datacard and 500000000 Studs
Television ModeAdds an old-timey screen effect to the game1 Datacard and 250000 Studs
Hologram ModeGives playable characters and ships a hologram look!1 Datacard and 500000 Studs
Retro ModeAdds a retro style screen effect to the game.1 Datacard and 250000 Studs
GNK CiviliansReplaces all civilians with GNK droids “GONK!”1 Datacard and 1000000 Studs
Mumble ModeReplaces all voices with mumbles for the classic Lego Star Wars experience!Free
Comedy WeaponsBlasters and other ranged weapons are replaced with silly items. Don't worry, they still work normally!1 Datacard and 250000 Studs
Rainbow EffectsCertain attack effects are replaced with sparkly rainbow versions!1 Datacard and 250000 Studs
Cantina MusicThe infamous earworm from Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes, as heard in Chaimun's Cantina in Mos Eisley, will play on a loop. Forever! Or until this extra is deactivated again1 Datacard and 250000 Studs
Big Head ModeGives playable characters giant heads! Note that certain characters are immune to this effect1 Datacard and 500000 Studs
Pew PewProjectile sound effects from ranged weapons such as blasters are replaced with mouth-made versions. Pew Pew!1 Datacard and 500000 Studs
Universal Translatorllows any playable character to understand any language. Give that trust protocol droid a well-earned break!1 Datacard and 500000 Studs
Patrick Dane
Patrick Dane

Patrick Dane is TechRadar Gaming's Guides Editor. With nearly a decade in the games press, he's been a consistent voice in the industry. He's written for a plethora of major publications and travelled the world doing it. He also has a deep passion for games as a service and their potential to tell evolving stories. To wit, he has over 2000 hours in Destiny 2, over 1000 in Overwatch and is now deeply into Valorant. 
See more how-to articles