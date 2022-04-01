Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga characters: the full list of playable minifigs

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Sagas' characters are undoubtedly one of the title's biggest draws. The Lego video games often have encyclopedic collections of characters, and nowhere is that more felt than in its Star Wars games.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is going to be the biggest game in the series yet, tying together all nine of the core Star Wars films. With that, there's an enormous number of characters and variants for you to get your hands on. If you can think of a Star Wars character that appears in the trilogy of trilogies, you can probably play as them.
Of course, you have your Han Solos and Princess Leias, but the game also goes as deep into the pool as Carib Diss and Ratts Tyerell. Upcoming DLC will also introduce several Star Wars characters from non-Episode movies and shows, such as Rogue One, The Mandalorian, and the Bad Batch.
Here is every character you can unlock and play as in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga characters
Playable Characters
All of the characters listed below are included in the base game and can be unlocked purely through playing and completing specific challenges. There are 202 characters confirmed so far, so there's a lot for you to collect from the off.
- Aayla Secura
- Admiral Ackbar
- Admiral Holdo
- Aftab Ackbar
- Ahch-To Caretaker
- Anakin Skywalker (Episode I)
- Anakin Skywalker (Episode II)
- Anakin Skywalker (Geonosis)
- Anakin Skywalker (Episode III)
- Lord Vader
- Lord Vader (Burnt)
- Ap'Lek
- Aurra Sing
- B1 Battle Droid
- B1 Battle Droid (Geonosis)
- B1 Battle Droid (Security)
- B2 Super Battle Droid
- BB-8
- BB-9E
- Babu Frik
- Bail Organa
- Bala-Tik
- Barriss Offee
- Bazine Netal
- Beaumont Kin
- Ben Solo
- Bib Fortuna
- Biggs Darklighter
- Boba Fett
- Boba Fett (Boy)
- Bobbajo
- Boolio
- Boss Nass
- Bossk
- C'ai Threnalli
- C-3PO (Episode II)
- C-3PO
- C-3PO (Episode VII)
- Captain Antilles
- Captain Canady
- Captain Panaka
- Captain Peavey
- Captain Phasma
- Captain Phasma (Battle Damage)
- Captain Tarpals
- Captain Typho
- Cardo
- Carib Diss
- Chewbacca
- Chief Chirpa
- Clone Trooper (Phase I)
- Clone Trooper (Phase II)
- 212th Clone Trooper
- Shock Trooper
- Clone Trooper Captain
- Clone Trooper Lieutenant
- Commander Cody
- Commander D'acy
- Commander Gree
- Commander Praji
- Count Dooku
- D-O
- DJ
- DJ (Disguise)
- Darth Maul
- Darth Vader
- Dellso Prin
- Dengar
- Dexter Jettster
- Droideka
- Emperor Palpatine
- Emperor Palpatine (Sith Eternal)
- Finn (Jacket)
- Finn (Crait)
- Finn (Disguise)
- Finn (Episode IX)
- First Order Crew
- First Order Flametrooper
- First Order Jet Trooper
- First Order Officer
- First Order SF TIE Pilot
- First Order Snowtrooper
- First Order Stormtrooper
- First Order TIE Pilot
- FN-2199
- Gamorrean Guard
- General Grievous
- Geonosian Warrior
- Gonk Droid
- Greedo
- Han Solo
- Han Solo (Stormtrooper)
- Han Solo (Hoth)
- Han Solo (Endor)
- Han Solo (Episode V)
- Han Solo (Episode VII)
- Hoth Rebel Trooper
- IG-88
- Imperial Royal Guard
- Jabba the Hutt
- Jango Fett
- Jannah
- Jar Jar Binks
- Jawa
- Ki-Adi-Mundi
- Kit Fisto
- Kylo Ren (Masked)
- Kylo Ren (Episode VII)
- Kylo Ren (Episode VIII)
- Kylo Ren (Supreme Leader)
- Lama Su
- Lando Calrissian
- Lando Calrissian (Disguise)
- Lando Calrissian (Episode IX)
- Luke Skywalker (Episode IV)
- Luke Skywalker (Stormtrooper)
- Luke Skywalker (Pilot)
- Luke Skywalker (Ceremony)
- Luke Skywalker (Hoth)
- Luke Skywalker (Dagobah)
- Luke Skywalker (Bespin)
- Luke Skywalker (Episode VI)
- Luke Skywalker (Endor)
- Luke Skywalker (Ahch-To)
- Luke Skywalker (Episode VIII)
- Luke Skywalker (Crait)
- Luminara Unduli
- Mace Windu
- Mama the Hutt
- Max Rebo
- Maz Kanata
- ME-8D9
- Mustafarian
- Nute Gunray
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode I)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode II)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode III)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Old Ben)
- Padmé Amidala
- Padmé Amidala (Ship)
- Pit Droid
- Plo Koon
- Poe Dameron (Jacket)
- Poe Dameron (Pilot)
- Poe Dameron (Episode VIII)
- Poe Dameron (Episode IX)
- Porg (Companion)
- Praetorian Guard
- Princess Leia (Episode IV)
- Princess Leia (Hoth)
- Princess Leia (Endor)
- General Leia
- Queen Amidala
- Qui-Gon Jinn
- Qui-Gon Jinn (Tatooine)
- R2-D2
- R2-D2 (Dagobah)
- Ratts Tyerell
- Rebel Soldier
- Ree-Yees
- Rey (Episode VII)
- Rey (Resistance)
- Rey (Episode VIII)
- Rey (Episode IX)
- Rey (Dark Apparition)
- Ric Olié
- R0-GR
- Rose Tico
- Rose Tico (Disguise)
- Rothgar Deng
- Rune Haako
- Salacious B. Crumb
- Sandtrooper
- Sandtrooper (Commander)
- Scout Trooper
- Sebulba
- Senate Guard
- Shaak Ti
- Shmi Skywalker
- Sidon Ithano
- Sith Cultist
- Sith Jet Trooper
- Sith Trooper
- Sith Seeker Probe Droid
- Skiff Guard
- Snowtrooper
- Stormtrooper
- Supreme Chancellor Palpatine (Invisible Hand)
- Supreme Chancellor Palpatine
- Supreme Leader Snoke
- Sy Snootles
- Tarfful
- Taun We
- Unkar's Brute
- Unkar's Thug
- Wedge Antilles
- Wicket
- Yaddle
- Yoda
- Yoda (Hermit)
- Zam Wesell
- Zorii Bliss
DLC Playable Characters
There are currently seven DLC packs confirmed for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, most of which are based on films and TV Shows that are separate from the main trilogies.
Some are included as pre-order bonuses that will become available later as standalone DLC. It's very likely that more DLC will be announced for the game in the future, so if you have a favorite character not covered by the vast selection here, they could still make an appearance.
The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack
Available at launch on April 5, this lets you play as several major characters from the hit Disney+ show.
- Din Djarin
- Grogu (Companion)
- Greef Karga
- Cara Dune
- IG-11
- Kuiil
Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack
Available at launch on April 5, this collection lets you step into the shoes of the young Han Solo and those that helped turn him into the man he is.
- Han Solo (Young)
- Chewbacca (Young)
- Lando Calrissian (Young)
- Qi'ra
- Tobias Beckett
- Enfys Nest
Classic Characters Character Pack
This pack is available at launch on April 5 but only as part of a pre-order bonus. Otherwise, it will be available April 19 as a standalone purchase. This will let you play 'classic' versions of the original trilogy characters.
- Luke Skywalker (Classic)
- Princess Leia (Classic)
- Han Solo (Classic)
- Darth Vader (Classic)
- Lando Calrissian (Classic)
Trooper Pack
This pack is available at launch on April 5 but, again, only as a pre-order bonus. It will be available on May 4 as a standalone DLC. This pack lets you play as various specialist Stormtroopers.
- Death Trooper
- Incinerator Trooper
- Range Trooper
- Imperial Shore Trooper
- Stormtrooper (Mimban)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack
Available a couple weeks after launch on April 19, this pack lets you play as many of the characters involved in the skirmish right before the start of A New Hope.
- Jyn Erso
- Bodhi Rook
- Cassian Andor
- K-2SO
- Chirrut Îmwe
- Baze Malbu
- Director Krennic
The Mandalorian Season 2
Available May 4, this pack lets you play as the newer characters of the Mandalorian's second season.
- Ahsoka Tano
- Boba Fett (Old)
- Bo Katan
- Fennec Shand
- Moff Gideon
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack
Available at launch on May 4, this pack lets you play as several of the characters from the animated show, The Bad Batch.
- Hunter
- Wrecker
- Tech
- Crosshair
- Echo
That's every character confirmed to be in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This list will undoubtedly grow over time, so be sure to check back.