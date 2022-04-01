Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga characters: the full list of playable minifigs

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Sagas' characters are undoubtedly one of the title's biggest draws. The Lego video games often have encyclopedic collections of characters, and nowhere is that more felt than in its Star Wars games.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is going to be the biggest game in the series yet, tying together all nine of the core Star Wars films. With that, there's an enormous number of characters and variants for you to get your hands on. If you can think of a Star Wars character that appears in the trilogy of trilogies, you can probably play as them.

Of course, you have your Han Solos and Princess Leias, but the game also goes as deep into the pool as Carib Diss and Ratts Tyerell. Upcoming DLC will also introduce several Star Wars characters from non-Episode movies and shows, such as Rogue One, The Mandalorian, and the Bad Batch.



Here is every character you can unlock and play as in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga characters

Playable Characters

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

All of the characters listed below are included in the base game and can be unlocked purely through playing and completing specific challenges. There are 202 characters confirmed so far, so there's a lot for you to collect from the off.

Aayla Secura

Admiral Ackbar

Admiral Holdo

Aftab Ackbar

Ahch-To Caretaker

Anakin Skywalker (Episode I)

Anakin Skywalker (Episode II)

Anakin Skywalker (Geonosis)

Anakin Skywalker (Episode III)

Lord Vader

Lord Vader (Burnt)

Ap'Lek

Aurra Sing

B1 Battle Droid

B1 Battle Droid (Geonosis)

B1 Battle Droid (Security)

B2 Super Battle Droid

BB-8

BB-9E

Babu Frik

Bail Organa

Bala-Tik

Barriss Offee

Bazine Netal

Beaumont Kin

Ben Solo

Bib Fortuna

Biggs Darklighter

Boba Fett

Boba Fett (Boy)

Bobbajo

Boolio

Boss Nass

Bossk

C'ai Threnalli

C-3PO (Episode II)

C-3PO

C-3PO (Episode VII)

Captain Antilles

Captain Canady

Captain Panaka

Captain Peavey

Captain Phasma

Captain Phasma (Battle Damage)

Captain Tarpals

Captain Typho

Cardo

Carib Diss

Chewbacca

Chief Chirpa

Clone Trooper (Phase I)

Clone Trooper (Phase II)

212th Clone Trooper

Shock Trooper

Clone Trooper Captain

Clone Trooper Lieutenant

Commander Cody

Commander D'acy

Commander Gree

Commander Praji

Count Dooku

D-O

DJ

DJ (Disguise)

Darth Maul

Darth Vader

Dellso Prin

Dengar

Dexter Jettster

Droideka

Emperor Palpatine

Emperor Palpatine (Sith Eternal)

Finn (Jacket)

Finn (Crait)

Finn (Disguise)

Finn (Episode IX)

First Order Crew

First Order Flametrooper

First Order Jet Trooper

First Order Officer

First Order SF TIE Pilot

First Order Snowtrooper

First Order Stormtrooper

First Order TIE Pilot

FN-2199

Gamorrean Guard

General Grievous

Geonosian Warrior

Gonk Droid

Greedo

Han Solo

Han Solo (Stormtrooper)

Han Solo (Hoth)

Han Solo (Endor)

Han Solo (Episode V)

Han Solo (Episode VII)

Hoth Rebel Trooper

IG-88

Imperial Royal Guard

Jabba the Hutt

Jango Fett

Jannah

Jar Jar Binks

Jawa

Ki-Adi-Mundi

Kit Fisto

Kylo Ren (Masked)

Kylo Ren (Episode VII)

Kylo Ren (Episode VIII)

Kylo Ren (Supreme Leader)

Lama Su

Lando Calrissian

Lando Calrissian (Disguise)

Lando Calrissian (Episode IX)

Luke Skywalker (Episode IV)

Luke Skywalker (Stormtrooper)

Luke Skywalker (Pilot)

Luke Skywalker (Ceremony)

Luke Skywalker (Hoth)

Luke Skywalker (Dagobah)

Luke Skywalker (Bespin)

Luke Skywalker (Episode VI)

Luke Skywalker (Endor)

Luke Skywalker (Ahch-To)

Luke Skywalker (Episode VIII)

Luke Skywalker (Crait)

Luminara Unduli

Mace Windu

Mama the Hutt

Max Rebo

Maz Kanata

ME-8D9

Mustafarian

Nute Gunray

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode I)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode II)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode III)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Old Ben)

Padmé Amidala

Padmé Amidala (Ship)

Pit Droid

Plo Koon

Poe Dameron (Jacket)

Poe Dameron (Pilot)

Poe Dameron (Episode VIII)

Poe Dameron (Episode IX)

Porg (Companion)

Praetorian Guard

Princess Leia (Episode IV)

Princess Leia (Hoth)

Princess Leia (Endor)

General Leia

Queen Amidala

Qui-Gon Jinn

Qui-Gon Jinn (Tatooine)

R2-D2

R2-D2 (Dagobah)

Ratts Tyerell

Rebel Soldier

Ree-Yees

Rey (Episode VII)

Rey (Resistance)

Rey (Episode VIII)

Rey (Episode IX)

Rey (Dark Apparition)

Ric Olié

R0-GR

Rose Tico

Rose Tico (Disguise)

Rothgar Deng

Rune Haako

Salacious B. Crumb

Sandtrooper

Sandtrooper (Commander)

Scout Trooper

Sebulba

Senate Guard

Shaak Ti

Shmi Skywalker

Sidon Ithano

Sith Cultist

Sith Jet Trooper

Sith Trooper

Sith Seeker Probe Droid

Skiff Guard

Snowtrooper

Stormtrooper

Supreme Chancellor Palpatine (Invisible Hand)

Supreme Chancellor Palpatine

Supreme Leader Snoke

Sy Snootles

Tarfful

Taun We

Unkar's Brute

Unkar's Thug

Wedge Antilles

Wicket

Yaddle

Yoda

Yoda (Hermit)

Zam Wesell

Zorii Bliss

DLC Playable Characters

(Image credit: Tt Games)

There are currently seven DLC packs confirmed for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, most of which are based on films and TV Shows that are separate from the main trilogies.



Some are included as pre-order bonuses that will become available later as standalone DLC. It's very likely that more DLC will be announced for the game in the future, so if you have a favorite character not covered by the vast selection here, they could still make an appearance.

The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack

Available at launch on April 5, this lets you play as several major characters from the hit Disney+ show.

Din Djarin

Grogu (Companion)

Greef Karga

Cara Dune

IG-11

Kuiil

Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

Available at launch on April 5, this collection lets you step into the shoes of the young Han Solo and those that helped turn him into the man he is.

Han Solo (Young)

Chewbacca (Young)

Lando Calrissian (Young)

Qi'ra

Tobias Beckett

Enfys Nest

Classic Characters Character Pack

(Image credit: Tt Games)

This pack is available at launch on April 5 but only as part of a pre-order bonus. Otherwise, it will be available April 19 as a standalone purchase. This will let you play 'classic' versions of the original trilogy characters.

Luke Skywalker (Classic)

Princess Leia (Classic)

Han Solo (Classic)

Darth Vader (Classic)

Lando Calrissian (Classic)

Trooper Pack

This pack is available at launch on April 5 but, again, only as a pre-order bonus. It will be available on May 4 as a standalone DLC. This pack lets you play as various specialist Stormtroopers.

Death Trooper

Incinerator Trooper

Range Trooper

Imperial Shore Trooper

Stormtrooper (Mimban)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

Available a couple weeks after launch on April 19, this pack lets you play as many of the characters involved in the skirmish right before the start of A New Hope.

Jyn Erso

Bodhi Rook

Cassian Andor

K-2SO

Chirrut Îmwe

Baze Malbu

Director Krennic

The Mandalorian Season 2

Available May 4, this pack lets you play as the newer characters of the Mandalorian's second season.

Ahsoka Tano

Boba Fett (Old)

Bo Katan

Fennec Shand

Moff Gideon

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack

Available at launch on May 4, this pack lets you play as several of the characters from the animated show, The Bad Batch.

Hunter

Wrecker

Tech

Crosshair

Echo

That's every character confirmed to be in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This list will undoubtedly grow over time, so be sure to check back.