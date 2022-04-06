Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga multiplayer: Is it online co-op?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga multiplayer is a huge part of the appeal of the game. The Lego titles from Traveller’s Tales are notoriously fun multiplayer experiences and are some of the most family-friendly games out there.

These titles are wonderful love letters to the franchises they're based on, and it’s a wonderful time reliving their glory through a Lego brick prism. There is also so much to find and collect, it’s a massive endeavor if you plan to get all of the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trophies. Doing that all with a friend will certainly make for a chaotic, but memorable time.

However, while the multiplayer is super fun, the Lego titles have had restrictions in the past, and that is true of this entry. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga multiplayer.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga multiplayer

Does Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have multiplayer?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, like many before it, does feature multiplayer. You and one other person can play through the game entirely with couch co-op.

This is supported via split-screen, but it will remain a single screen if both players are viewable. As is always the case, you can work together to finish objectives, but the addition of another person often causes as much chaos as it solves.

However, there's certainly some bad news for those looking to play with someone not in their current vicinity.

Online multiplayer and crossplay

Disappointingly, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga doesn’t feature online multiplayer. This meets up with other recent Lego titles from the developer, like Lego Jurassic World.

Because there's no online multiplayer, obviously the game doesn’t support crossplay either. For those hoping to see the feature added later down the line, it’s possible, though not entirely likely. It’s never been added retroactively to one of these games, so unless there's major demand, don't hold your breath.

Traveler’s Tales experimented with online co-op in Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga, which came out in 2007. The feature seemingly has held little interest for the developer since though, so it would be a big U-turn to see the game become playable online.