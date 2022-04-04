Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trophy guide: all 46 achievements

Completing the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trophy checklist is going to take some serious dedication. The game is a trip through the complete Star Wars sagas, going over the nine Episodic films that cover the complete story of the Skywalker family.

That's a lot of movies to get through, and a lot to collect. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has an enormous list of playable characters you can unlock on top of all the Kyber Bricks, Minikits, and ships. Getting the platinum, which requires you to complete all other trophies, is going to be a commitment

That's why we've brought together a full list of the trophies and achievements you need to complete in order to do just that. From completing all of the events to gathering everything, there is a lot to try and get through, so here are all of the achievements in one place.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trophy list

Every Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trophy

Here's a list of all 46 trophies and achievements you can complete in the game, including 1 Platinum, 3 Golds, 10 Silvers, and 32 Bronzes.

Platinum - 1

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away… – Collect all trophies

Gold - 3

"It's true... all of it" – Complete The Skywalker Saga

"You may fire when ready" – Collect 1000 Kyber Bricks

"See you around, kid" – Complete all of the events in the Galaxy

Silver - 10

"Now I am the Master" – Achieve True Jedi in every level

"No more training, do you require" – Complete all 'Level Challenges'

"You needn't worry about your reward" – Collect all Minikits

"Power! Unlimited power!" – Fully upgrade all of the character classes

"What have you done with those plans?" – Collect every datacard

"Hello there!" – Collect all characters

"Only one business in the Galaxy..." – Earn 10,000,000,000 studs

"Hey, what are you trying to push on us?" – Complete all the Jawa's "Faulty Droid" missions on Tatooine

"GONK!" – Complete all the GNK droid escort missions

"I can fly anything" – Complete a flight level without dying

Bronze - 32

The Phantom Menace – Complete "Episode I - The Phantom Menace"

Attack of the Clones – Complete "Episode II - Attack of the Clones"

Revenge of the Sith – Complete "Episode III - Revenge of the Sith"

A New Hope – Complete "Episode IV - A New Hope"

The Empire Strikes Back – Complete "Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back"

Return of the Jedi – Complete "Episode VI - Return of the Jedi"

The Force Awakens – Complete "Episode VII - The Force Awakens"

The Last Jedi – Complete "Episode VIII - The Last Jedi"

The Rise of Skywalker – Complete "Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker"

The Arkanis Sector – Complete all events on Geonosis and Tatooine

Greater Javin – Complete all events on Bespin, Crait and Hoth

New Territories – Complete all events on Cantonica, Yavin 4 and Ajan Kloss

Rishi Maze – Complete all events on Kamino

The Interior – Complete all events on Coruscant, Jakku and Takodana

The Slice – Complete all events on Kashyyyk and Kijimi

Trailing Sectors – Complete all events on D'Qar, Naboo and Pasaana

Unknown Regions – Complete all events on Ahch-To, Endor, Kef Bir and Exegol

Western Reaches – Complete all events on Dagobah, Mustafar, Utapau

"You think you're some kind of Jedi?" – Achieve True Jedi in a single level

"Impressive, most impressive" – Complete all 'Level Challenges' in a single level

"A fine addition to my collection" – Collect all Minikits in a single level

"Raw, untamed power" – Fully upgrade a character class

"The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy" – Complete all races in the Galaxy

"Do or do not. There is no try" – Complete all Galaxy Challenges

"Jedi Business" – Use Jedi Mind Tricks to make 5 people fight simultaneously in the Cantina

"I've never seen a real one!" – Ride all creatures throughout the Galaxy

"You guys got yourself a ship!" – Earn 17,000 studs

"Get the crews to their fighters" – Destroy 100 TIE fighters

"Aggressive Negotiations" – Defeat 3 enemies at the same time with an explosion

"And who gave you permission...?" – Shoot helmets off 50 enemies

"A little short for a Stormtrooper..." – Create 25 disguises as a Hero character

"I don't like you either!" – Achieve a combat multiplier score of 30