Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga ships: here's every spaceship you can unlock

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's ships are a fun part of its huge scope. While most of your time will be spent traveling across planets from the Star Wars universe, there are several instances where you will find yourself taking to the skies and fighting against other starships.

As Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga acts somewhat like a museum dedicated to everything from the franchise, it would be a massive oversight not to include the huge amount of ships and spacefaring vehicles the franchise houses. Thankfully they are well represented within the title and you can fly many of the most iconic vehicles from the franchise.

From a mini-version of a TIE Fighter, to the iconic X-Wing, or even the Death Star, here's the full list of ships in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga ships

Starships

(Image credit: Tt Games)

These are the standard spacefaring vehicles that you'll use whenever you are off-world. These are used during space combat segments, which appear at several points throughout the game.

AA-9 Freighter

ARC-170 Starfighter

Atmospheric Assault Lander

B-Wing Starfighter

BTA-NR2 Y-Wing

BTL-A4 Y-Wing

Beston Legacy

Boba Fett's Starship

CR90 Corvette (Tantive IV)

Count Dooku's Solar Sailer

Darth Maul's Scimitar

Darth Vader's TIE Advanced x1

Droid Tri Fighter

Escape Pod

Falcon Escape Pod

First Order TIE Fighter

Fortitude

GNK Power Cruiser

General Grievous's Soulless One

Ghost

H-type Nubian Yacht

HMP Droid Gunship

IG-2000

Imperial Lambda-Class Shuttle

Imperial Sentinel Landing Transport

J-type Star Skiff

Jango Fett's Starship

Jedi Interceptor

Jedi Starfighter

Kylo's Command Shuttle

Kylo's TIE Whisper

Libertine

Luke Skywalker's T-65 X-wing

MG-100 StarFortress SF-17

Meson Martinet

Millennium Falcon (Episode 4 - 6)

Millennium Falcon (Episode 7 - 8)

Millennium Falcon (Episode 9)

Mist Hunter

Naboo Royal Starship

Naboo Starfighter

Nantex class Starfighter

Night Buzzard

Poe Dameron's Black One

Quad Jumper

RZ-1 A-wing

Republic Cruiser

Resistance A-wing

Resistance I-TS Transport

Resistance Transport

Resistance Transport Pod

Separatist Vulture Droid

T-70 X-wing

T-70 X-wing (Episode IX)

TIE Baron

TIE Bomber

TIE Bomber (Chrome)

TIE Dagger

TIE Fighter

TIE Interceptor

TIE Space Superiority Fighter

Tallie Lintra's RZ-2 A-wing

The Razor Crest

Theta-class T-2c Shuttle

Trade Federation Shuttle

Trade Federation Vulture Droid

U-55 Orbital Loadlifter

V-wing Starfighter

Wookie Gunship

Xi-class Light Shuttle

YT-2400 Light Freighter

Capital Ships

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Capital Ships are big ships that you can use as your own battle stations. You can unlock these by seizing them from those who control them.

Death Star

Death Star II

Executor

Steadfast

Micro Ships

Micro Ships are fun "pocket-sized" vehicles that can accompany you outside of space travel. These are earned by collecting all five mini-kits in a level. Here's a list of what's available:

Trade Federation Battleship

Naboo Royal Starship

Darth Maul's Scimitar

Trade Federation Landing Craft

Naboo Starfighter

Naboo Royal Cruiser

Jango's Starship

Jedi Starfighter

Republic Assault Ship

Count Dooku's Solar Sailer

Jedi Interceptor

Vulture Droid

ARC-170 Starfighter

V-wing

J-Type Star Skiff

Tantive IV Escape Pod

Millennium Falcon

Imperial TIE Fighter

Y-wing

Death Star

GR-75 Medium Transport

Imperial Star Destroyer

Imperial TIE Bomber

Boba Fett's Starship

Rebel X-wing

Super Star Destroyer

Rebel A-wing

Imperial Lambda-Class Shuttle

Imperial TIE Interceptor

Death Star II

Finalizer

First Order TIE Fighter

Eravana

Starkiller Base

Resistance X-wing

Resistance Y-wing

Libertine

TIE Silencer

Supremacy

Kylo Ren's Shuttle

Resistance A-Wing

Beston Legacy

TIE Dagger

Kylo Ren's TIE Whisper

Tantive IV

That's every vehicle that's included in the game at launch. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it's also possible that we will see more added in the future with DLC and post-launch support, so stay tuned!