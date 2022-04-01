Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga ships: here's every spaceship you can unlock

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's ships are a fun part of its huge scope. While most of your time will be spent traveling across planets from the Star Wars universe, there are several instances where you will find yourself taking to the skies and fighting against other starships.
As Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga acts somewhat like a museum dedicated to everything from the franchise, it would be a massive oversight not to include the huge amount of ships and spacefaring vehicles the franchise houses. Thankfully they are well represented within the title and you can fly many of the most iconic vehicles from the franchise.
From a mini-version of a TIE Fighter, to the iconic X-Wing, or even the Death Star, here's the full list of ships in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga ships
Starships
These are the standard spacefaring vehicles that you'll use whenever you are off-world. These are used during space combat segments, which appear at several points throughout the game.
- AA-9 Freighter
- ARC-170 Starfighter
- Atmospheric Assault Lander
- B-Wing Starfighter
- BTA-NR2 Y-Wing
- BTL-A4 Y-Wing
- Beston Legacy
- Boba Fett's Starship
- CR90 Corvette (Tantive IV)
- Count Dooku's Solar Sailer
- Darth Maul's Scimitar
- Darth Vader's TIE Advanced x1
- Droid Tri Fighter
- Escape Pod
- Falcon Escape Pod
- First Order TIE Fighter
- Fortitude
- GNK Power Cruiser
- General Grievous's Soulless One
- Ghost
- H-type Nubian Yacht
- HMP Droid Gunship
- IG-2000
- Imperial Lambda-Class Shuttle
- Imperial Sentinel Landing Transport
- J-type Star Skiff
- Jango Fett's Starship
- Jedi Interceptor
- Jedi Starfighter
- Kylo's Command Shuttle
- Kylo's TIE Whisper
- Libertine
- Luke Skywalker's T-65 X-wing
- MG-100 StarFortress SF-17
- Meson Martinet
- Millennium Falcon (Episode 4 - 6)
- Millennium Falcon (Episode 7 - 8)
- Millennium Falcon (Episode 9)
- Mist Hunter
- Naboo Royal Starship
- Naboo Starfighter
- Nantex class Starfighter
- Night Buzzard
- Poe Dameron's Black One
- Quad Jumper
- RZ-1 A-wing
- Republic Cruiser
- Resistance A-wing
- Resistance I-TS Transport
- Resistance Transport
- Resistance Transport Pod
- Separatist Vulture Droid
- T-70 X-wing
- T-70 X-wing (Episode IX)
- TIE Baron
- TIE Bomber
- TIE Bomber (Chrome)
- TIE Dagger
- TIE Fighter
- TIE Interceptor
- TIE Space Superiority Fighter
- Tallie Lintra's RZ-2 A-wing
- The Razor Crest
- Theta-class T-2c Shuttle
- Trade Federation Shuttle
- Trade Federation Vulture Droid
- U-55 Orbital Loadlifter
- V-wing Starfighter
- Wookie Gunship
- Xi-class Light Shuttle
- YT-2400 Light Freighter
Capital Ships
Capital Ships are big ships that you can use as your own battle stations. You can unlock these by seizing them from those who control them.
- Death Star
- Death Star II
- Executor
- Steadfast
Micro Ships
Micro Ships are fun "pocket-sized" vehicles that can accompany you outside of space travel. These are earned by collecting all five mini-kits in a level. Here's a list of what's available:
- Trade Federation Battleship
- Naboo Royal Starship
- Darth Maul's Scimitar
- Trade Federation Landing Craft
- Naboo Starfighter
- Naboo Royal Cruiser
- Jango's Starship
- Jedi Starfighter
- Republic Assault Ship
- Count Dooku's Solar Sailer
- Jedi Interceptor
- Vulture Droid
- ARC-170 Starfighter
- V-wing
- J-Type Star Skiff
- Tantive IV Escape Pod
- Millennium Falcon
- Imperial TIE Fighter
- Y-wing
- Death Star
- GR-75 Medium Transport
- Imperial Star Destroyer
- Imperial TIE Bomber
- Boba Fett's Starship
- Rebel X-wing
- Super Star Destroyer
- Rebel A-wing
- Imperial Lambda-Class Shuttle
- Imperial TIE Interceptor
- Death Star II
- Finalizer
- First Order TIE Fighter
- Eravana
- Starkiller Base
- Resistance X-wing
- Resistance Y-wing
- Libertine
- TIE Silencer
- Supremacy
- Kylo Ren's Shuttle
- Resistance A-Wing
- Beston Legacy
- TIE Dagger
- Kylo Ren's TIE Whisper
- Tantive IV
That's every vehicle that's included in the game at launch. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it's also possible that we will see more added in the future with DLC and post-launch support, so stay tuned!