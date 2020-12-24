We’ve waxed lyrical about the PS5 DualSense adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, and have been particularly impressed by how the technology inside the PS5 controller can have a transformative effect when gaming. But did you know you can also turn the features off?

You might be wondering why you’d ever want to, but the added resistance the adaptive triggers can provide might prove challenging to those with accessibility concerns, or you might just find them distracting when playing certain games. The various features might also be too much for younger players to initially comprehend.

If you fall into either of these camps, here’s how to turn off PS5 adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Head to Settings

(Image credit: Sony)

On the PS5 homepage, head over to Settings, which is located in the top-right corner of the screen next to your profile icon.

Next scroll down to ‘Accessibility’, and then to ‘Controllers’. In here, you’ll find a range of settings that let you adjust the ‘Trigger Effect Intensity’ and whether to disable haptic feedback.

How to turn off PS5 adaptive triggers

(Image credit: Sony)

In the ‘Controllers’ menu, you can choose between the following options when using the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers:

Weak

Medium

Strong (standard)

Off

If you’d like to turn the adaptive triggers off completely, select ‘Off’.

How to turn off PS5 haptic feedback

(Image credit: Sony)

You’ll be presented with the same options when it comes to selecting your haptic feedback settings.

Weak

Medium

Strong (standard)

Off

If you want to turn haptic feedback off, choose ‘Vibration Intensity’ and set it to ‘Off’.

Own multiple DualSense PS5 controllers? you’ll need to go through the same process for each one. If you’d like to switch adaptive triggers or haptic feedback back on at any time in the future, simply head back into the same menu and select your desired level of feedback, with ‘Strong’ being the default.