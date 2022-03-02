Gran Turismo 7 trophy guide: all 54 trophies revealed

Gran Turismo 7 is packed with PlayStation Trophies for racing enthusiasts to unlock, but what exactly are the requirements for each one? And better yet, how many Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies do you need to collect before that precious Platinum pops?

In our Gran Turismo 7 trophy guide, we’ve gathered all of the trophies that you’ll be able to unlock - including every one of those elusive hidden trophies.

If you’re looking to increase your trophy level, or are simply curious to see what kind of challenges await you in GT7, check out the full Gran Turismo 7 trophy list below.

Every Gran Turismo 7 trophy

Platinum

Gran Turismo Platinum Trophy - Acquire all Gran Turismo 7 trophies!

Gold - 2

Hard Work Pays Off - Earned Gold in all licenses

Finale - Fulfilled requirements for ending

Silver - 4

Circuit Master - Completed 15 tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience

Going the Distance Together: The Autobahn - Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the entire German Autobahn network: 13,191km (8,197 miles)

Speed Archdemon - Reached a speed of 600km/h (373mph)

Three Legendary Cars - Acquired three legendary race cars that were once destined to win 24 hour races

Bronze - 47