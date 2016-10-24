Battlefield 1 multiplayer tips and tricks

The change of setting for DICE’s latest shooter bonanza Battlefield 1 isn’t just aesthetic, it’s heralded a transformation that’s seen every facet of the game tweaked for multiplayer. Everything from classes - which now level up individually - to the nature of vehicles (which are much more of a team effort) has been overhauled in the name of progression.

So to get you in the right frame of mind for the grand battles that lie within DICE’s thankfully stable servers (unlike the problems that plagued the launch of Battlefield 4), we’ve gathered together some of the best tips and tactics that have brought us the most success in Conquest, Team Deathmatch, Operations and more.