5G home internet in Australia: what it is, plus the best plans and deals

Now that Telstra, Optus and even Vodafone have all established their 5G networks in Australia, this superfast, next-gen mobile connectivity is capable of replacing home broadband in some households.

As mentioned, one of the main appeals of 5G connectivity is its awesome speed –both downloading and uploading – as well as its lower latency than older cellular technologies, making for zippy use across the board.

This means that those with 5G-ready devices will be able to stream shows and movies at higher resolutions (in time for the rise of 8K), as well as perform downloads and uploads in much shorter windows of time.

While most Aussies will probably be familiar with this technology in relation to mobile phones at this point, 5G home internet is still relatively fresh, but don't worry – we're here to answer all your questions.

What is 5G home broadband?

5G is the fifth generation of mobile phone technology. The first generation was analogue mobiles, followed by digital; 3G and 4G made mobile data better and faster.

5G really amps up the speed, but it’s also about boosting capacity and reliability to handle the many millions of different devices that want to get online, including the devices we don’t have yet – augmented reality glasses, super-smart self-driving cars, time-traveling killer robots from the future and so on.

Will 5G replace the NBN?

For most of us, in the short term 5G won't be able to replace an NBN or other fixed-line internet service. It’s a companion to these: chances are you’ll have some form of fixed line broadband at home, and 5G when you’re out and about. That’s partly about convenience and reliability, but also about price.

At the start, it’s probably going to work out much like the current split between NBN and 4G. Your home internet probably has unlimited data, or at the least a much higher cap than your mobile plan, and its cost-per-gigabyte is quite likely much lower. That is changing, however, with the first 5G home broadband plans now starting to arrive, which offer much more data than their mobile-phone plan counterparts.

But we wouldn't be surprised if 5G eventually became the de facto connection for both your mobile phone and home broadband. While we're some way off that eventuality, there are still plenty of situations where having a 5G home connection makes more sense than going with the NBN.

What companies will have 5G first?

As we mentioned above, the big three networks (Telstra, Optus and Vodafone) have now switched on their 5G networks. Obviously, these activations are an ongoing process and so you can only connect to 5G in certain areas across the country. That coverage is growing by the day, and Telstra recently announced its 5G coverage extended to over 50% of the Australian population.

Furthermore, while Vodafone does have a burgeoning 5G network, it doesn't yet offer 5G home internet, so your choices in this area are currently limited to Telstra or Optus.

With that in mind, before considering a 5G plan for yourself, it's essential to check out each carrier's 5G coverage map to see if your area and its surrounds are currently covered by 5G signal.

When will 5G home broadband be available?

Good news – 5G home broadband is here! At the beginning of 2019, Optus announced its plans for 5G home internet and begun trialling them soon after. Now, both Telstra and Optus offer a 5G home broadband option, although Telstra's service is still invite-only, and Optus' offerings are limited to two plans.

Technically, you can still sign up for Telstra 5G broadband, although this is via its mobile broadband plans, which have fairly low data caps compared to Optus dedicated 'home' services.

As for locational availability, generally it's cities that have the best coverage, with remote and regional areas set to come later. The initial roll-out of 5G has been based on higher frequency bands, which deliver lots of capacity over short distances, which isn’t much use in rural areas where there are fewer people spread over much larger areas.

Check out Telstra's dedicated page for its 5G coverage if you're planning on signing up with them, or take a peek at the Optus coverage map if not. Vodafone's got its own coverage checker as well, but its 5G rollout is a bit behind its other two competitors and it's yet to offer 5G home internet.

Who has the best 5G home broadband deals?

Optus' Internet Everyday plan | Unlimited data | AU$75 p/m While Optus' plans don't have a data limit, the speed of the lower tier is capped at 100Mbps (typical evening speed of 85Mbps). If you sign up for a month-to-month plan, you'll have to pay a AU$200 start-up fee, but this is waived if you sign up for a 24-month contract. Like with Telstra above, Optus has two different options for 5G home internet – if the 100Mbps download speed cap is too low, the AU$90 p/m plan gets rid of that limit (instead, the typical evening speed is 239Mbps) and also includes a Fetch Mighty package (see site for details).View Deal

Telstra's Medium mobile broadband plan | 60GB data | Included modem | AU$74.95 p/m As mentioned, Telstra's 'true' 5G home broadband service isn't available without an invite, however for just under AU$75 a month, you can combine Telstra's AU$50 5G mobile broadband plan with a 5G Wi-Fi Pro modem that's paid off over the course of 24 months (AU$24.95 monthly or AU$599 outright). On this plan, you'll get 60GB of monthly data, data-free streaming of Apple Music, included sports packages, and the ability to leave the plan whenever you like (although note that you'll have to pay off the modem itself if you leave before 24 months are up). If that's not enough data, Telstra also has an identical offering but with 200GB of monthly data for AU$99.95 p/m. Total cost over 24 months is AU$1,798.80View Deal

What is 5G speed? Is it faster than regular broadband?

5G is quite a lot faster than many broadband connections, although as ever you should take headline figures with a pinch of salt.

Quoted speeds are theoretical, as you’ll know if you’ve ever struggled to do anything on a one-bar 4G connection. 4G is technically capable of up to 150Mbps (twice that with LTE-Advanced), but in reality you’re more likely achieve around 20Mbps.

For 5G, predicted speeds are somewhere in the gigabit (1,000Mbps) range 'under ideal conditions'. That qualifier is important, because mobile data speeds are affected by signal strength, interference and congestion.

But it’s not just about straight line speed. Latency matters too. Latency is the gap between asking for something and getting it: a song, perhaps, or throwing a grenade at someone in a game. The longer the lag the worse the performance. On 4G latency hovers somewhere between 50 to 100 milliseconds; on 5G that can drop into single figures.

Can I get 5G mobile broadband?

Want something more portable? Something to take out into the big wide world? Well there's always the option of mobile 5G broadband.

If you've already got a phone that's capable of 5G, it's generally more cost-effective to just get a 5G-capable plan and tether to your mobile device, but if not you can go with Telstra, as it offers portable 5G modems on a plan. As mentioned above, 5G is available on Telstra's AU$50 (60GB) and AU$75 (200GB) mobile broadband plans: