Best office chairs in Australia: top seats for comfort when home working

As the coronavirus crisis continues to impact everyone's regular working lives, people are increasingly working from home or self-isolating. Under these circumstances, it doesn't take long to notice that your chair at home isn't quite as comfortable as the one in the office.

No matter how high-tech your workspace at home may be, the quality of your chair is one of the most important factors day-to-day. That's where we come in. We've had a look at the office chairs available in Australia and we've picked some of the best you can get.

There's plenty to consider when shopping for the perfect chair – how adjustable and ergonomic it is, its size, how its look will match your workspace – and it can be tricky to weigh all these factors up against the chair's price.

In our guide, we've covered chairs for different budgets, sizes and aesthetic inclinations so there'll be something here for everyone.

Once you've got your chair, here's a handy guide on everything else you need to set up your home office.

1. NeueChair Ergonomic Office Chair

Best overall office chair

Dimensions: 70 x 66 x 104-113cm (W x D x H) | Seat height: 47 - 56cm (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 110kg

Excellent balance of quality and price

Breathable mesh back

Customisable and highly ergonomic

Might be difficult to clean mesh

Combining excellent build quality, premium materials, functional and adjustable design, and a relatively affordable price makes the NeueChair a no-brainer for those looking to solve their home office chair dilemma. With grippy pleather (polyurethane leather) arm-rests, an aluminium alloy frame, and a breathable mesh backrest, this chair is classy, comfortable, and built to last.

You can adjust everything you realistically need to – armrest height and angle, lumbar support, backrest tilt – and the controls are easy to access. While some of the other chairs on the list lean more towards the 'designer' end of the price bracket, the NeueChair does manage to squeeze in under this, although there are definitely some more affordable options out there if you're willing to sacrifice a little of the NeueChair's class.

For more detail, you can check out this glowing review of the NeueChair from our associates at Windows Central.

2. Humanscale Freedom

Best ergonomic office chair

Dimensions: 69 x 63.5 x 109-135cm (W x D x H) | Seat height: 41 - 51.5cm (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 136kg

No complex controls to worry about

Dynamically adjusts to the user

Can be very pricey, particularly in leather

Humanscale makes some seriously nifty high-end ergonomic office chairs, and the Freedom is, for us, the pinnacle of that niftiness. It not only looks fabulous – particularly in the leather option – but the really clever bit is that the Freedom is designed to do away with the complex knobs or levers that many ergonomic options can baffle you with. Instead, it adjusts itself automatically to fit the ideal ergonomics for your body.

For example, when reclining the chair, it automatically adjusts the backrest resistance to the optimal level. The end result is a whole lot of comfortable sitting, without having to do any thinking about tension settings and so forth. There are, of course, some adjustable elements, including the armrests which move in tandem (so they’re always at the same height as each other).

This is not a chair for the faint of wallet, but bear in mind that the pricier models are the leather and polished aluminium offerings. Remember that there are versions with plain fabric and a graphite frame – they might not look as high-end, but they still provide the same superb sitting experience, often for hundreds of dollars less. Also note that the Freedom is backed by a 15-year warranty.

Sihoo M57 Ergonomic Office Chair (Image credit: Sihoo)

3. Sihoo M57 Ergonomic Office Chair

Best office chair for all-round bang for buck

Dimensions: 71 x 71 x 114-124cm (W x D x H) | Seat height: 43 - 50cm (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 150kg

You get a lot for your money

Surprising level of customisability at this price

May not be suitable for some taller folks

Sihoo’s chair is a good midrange offering, and like the IKEA Markus mentioned at #5, it won’t seriously worry your wallet. While it does command more of an asking price than the Markus, you get a much greater level of adjustability, which could make this an ideal office chair for those seeking a good balance between price and features.

Sihoo’s M57 office chair gives you the ability to adjust the headrest, seat height, lumbar support, along with the armrests (both height, and positioning backwards and forwards), plus tilt adjustment for the back of the chair. That’s a pretty impressive range of customisation options for an office chair in this price bracket.

It’s minimalist, pretty well-built, and has a breathable mesh back for added comfort. You won’t get the world with the Sihoo – more expensive chairs boast better build quality, and more adjustments, or indeed self-adjusting systems like Humanscale – but you get a great deal for your money here, making this an easy recommendation.

One point to bear in mind, though, is that we have seen some complaints online from taller people who don’t feel the chair accommodates them too well, despite its adjustability. This may be a case of try-before-you-buy if at all possible, for those who are taller than average.

4. Secretlab Titan Gaming Chair

Although it's a gaming chair, it's an ace option for the larger individual

Dimensions: 74 x 70 x 131-141cm (W x D x H) | Seat height: 47-57cm (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 130kg

Sturdy construction and premium materials

Adjustable lumbar support and more

Suitable for larger individuals

Not your typical office aesthetic

Pleather could get sweaty

Secretlab is known for its quality gaming chairs, and while most thrones in this category might be considered a little bit too flashy for the office, this isn't as important when you're in your own home. In fact, for a gaming chair, the default design of the Titan is actually rather subdued, with minimal branding and quieter trimmings, but there's plenty of customisation to be had if that's what you're after.

The best thing about the Titan is that it's purpose-built for people on the larger side – both vertically and horizontally – so people that fit this category don't have to make do with a 'one-size-fits-all' solution. You have plenty in the way of adjustments, including lumbar support, and the pleather is easy to clean (albeit a little sweaty at times).

You can check out our detailed review of the Secretlab Titan gaming chair to get a better idea of what you're in for.

IKEA Markus

5. IKEA Markus

Great overall office chair on a budget

Dimensions: 62 x 60 x 129-140cm (W x D x H) | Seat height: 48 - 57cm (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 110kg

Affordable given the quality on offer

Mesh back which is breathable

10 year guarantee

Not as adjustable as other options

IKEA’s Markus chair has been around for a long time, and is a well-liked option for folk who want a good quality office chair without having to break the bank (some of the seats out there can take a truly exacting toll on your wallet).

You don’t get much in the way of adjustments with the Markus, at least not compared to the fancier ergonomic chairs around, and that's definitely it's main detractor. Still, it's a sturdy seat which offers a comfortable upright sitting position, with a long back and integrated headrest. Furthermore, the back is made of a mesh material to let the air through and provide better breathability.

You can adjust the Markus for height, tilt, and the back can be locked in place, or it can be reclined. So there’s a decent amount of adjustability, and overall, this is a solid chair which is well-made for the money.

Also consider

Herman Miller Aeron

If you want an alternative to the Humanscale Freedom, then Herman Miller is another big name in the ergonomic office chair world. Our favourite of this range is the redesigned Aeron, which encourages a more natural sitting posture, and offers intuitive user controls, as well as a mesh fabric which allows for good airflow. Like the HumanscaleFreedom, it is far from cheap, but it’s worth the outlay (and has a 12-year warranty).

Humanscale Diffrient World

Another one from Humanscale, this is a lightweight and minimalist task chair which is designed to use the laws of physics and user’s bodyweight to adapt itself to the correct position for good posture. Diffrient World is a more affordable option than the Freedom chair we covered above.

IKEA Renberget

The IKEA Renberget won’t win any design awards, but it provides a solid enough offering for very little money. As you might expect, there isn’t much in the way of versatility here, but you can adjust the height of the chair, and the tilt tension (the resistance you encounter when leaning back) to suit your personal preference. The Renberget is also equipped with safety casters that have a brake mechanism which automatically applies itself when you stand up, and releases when you sit down.