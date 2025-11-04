Exclusive Steelcase discount: get 28% off four of our favourite ergonomic office chairs ahead of Black Friday

Beat the Black Friday rush and upgrade your WFH setup with this exclusive TechRadar Australia deal

2025 has flown by and Black Friday sales are nearly here. By far the biggest sales event of the year, Black Friday is the perfect time to buy big-ticket items like one of the best TVs, a coffee machine or even home office essentials – which will be tax deductible for the 2025-26 financial year.

When it comes to office furniture, Steelcase is an established brand that makes some of the best office chairs in Australia. They don't usually come cheap, but the quality is undeniable – and now that the year's biggest sale season is upon us, the chair-maker has started dropping some early Black Friday deals – including an exclusive extra discount for TechRadar Australia readers that can be used across the store.

The best Steelcase office chair deals

Steelcase Karman
code FUTURE2025
Save 28% (AU$587.72)
Steelcase Karman: was AU$2,099 now AU$1,511.28 at Steelcase US

Currently our pick for the best mesh chair, the Karman is unique in that its frame is pretty much a single piece. It also doesn't have too many manual adjustment points because it's designed to adjust in real time with your body movements. The mesh is also very high quality, making it very breathable indeed. The only real drawback we could find in our Steelcase Karman review was its price. Down more than AU$500, this "one of a kind" chair is significantly easier to recommend with our exclusive FUTURE2025 discount.

Steelcase Gesture
code FUTURE2025
Save 28% (AU$556.92)
Steelcase Gesture: was AU$1,989 now AU$1,432.08 at Steelcase US

We fell in love with this chair's armrests in our Steelcase Gesture review, offering some of the best adjustability options that we've ever seen, greatly increasing levels of comfort. Its sturdy build and several points of adjustment make it a great all-round option. However, while it has premium looks, its cushioned back doesn't offer as much breathability as mesh, and its lumbar support could arguably be stronger. If those aspects aren't important to you though, it's a comfy chair with executive looks and you can get an optional headrest for an additional AU$374.

Steelcase Leap
code FUTURE2025
Save 28% (AU$470.12)
Steelcase Leap: was AU$1,679 now AU$1,208.88 at Steelcase US

As you can tell from our Steelcase Leap review, this chair clearly prioritises comfort and adjustability – making it a great choice for any worker – especially if your derrière prefers some thick cushioning rather than a mesh net. We found it tricky to recommend for most people at its original price point, as there are similar options available for less, but with this deal it should be at the top of the list if comfort is your #1 requirement.

Steelcase Series 2
code FUTURE2025
Save 28% (AU$316.12)
Steelcase Series 2: was AU$1,129 now AU$812.88 at Steelcase US

One of the best office chairs that we've ever tested, the Series 2 is perfect for those who want a chair they don't have to worry about – offering supreme comfort while you stay focused on the task at hand. Earning 4.5 stars in our Steelcase Series 2 review, we loved how customisable its support was, as well as the breathability of its mesh. Plus, we thought it was pretty affordable at its original price.

The best Steelcase desk deals

Steelcase Migration SE Pro standing desk
code FUTURE2025
Steelcase Migration SE Pro standing desk: was AU$1,969 now AU$1,417.68 at Steelcase US

While we haven't reviewed this model, the Migration SE Pro looks like it could compete with any of the best standing desks on the market – and it's down almost AU$600 with our exclusive code. This dual-motor desk can lift up to 125kg quietly and smoothly, and its four-way controller offers a memory preset to remember your ideal height adjustments for sitting, standing or sharing.

How to choose a good office chair

If you're completely out of your depth when it comes to shopping office chairs this Black Friday, we have a full guide explaining how to choose the best office chair.

However, if you just need a quick breakdown of what features and specs to keep an eye out for before committing to a Black Friday deal, we've got you covered.

Design

There are two main options here – mid-back and high-back chairs. Mid-back models support the lower back up to the shoulders, and offer more freedom of movement, while high-back chairs offer complete spinal support including the neck and shoulders, with a greater restriction on movement.

The latter is often recommended for those sitting at a desk all day.

Material

Fabric or mesh are your two main options, and we often recommend mesh for Aussies, as it provides both firm support and breathability. Fabric, meanwhile, is good for soft, padded comfort – but it can potentially get a bit sweaty in warmer and more humid climates.

You'll also likely see some deals on office chairs that are faux leather (sometimes called PU leather or leatherette), but we'd favour fabric and mesh over it.

Lumbar support

Fixed lumbar support remains in a single, rigid position – basically a one-size-fits-most support that's great for those of average height. Adjustable lumbar support, as the name suggests, can be raised and lowered (or moved backward and forward) to better suit the shape of your back. This means it offers a suitable fit for a larger range of body types and shapes. Lastly, Dynamic lumbar support is the best pick, as it delivers continued support as you shift in your seat.

Ultra-cheap office chairs often have no lumbar support at all, and in our opinion are best avoided – which is why all Steelcase office chairs come with some type of lumbar support.

Armrests

Most office chair deals have 2D, 3D, or 4D armrests – this determines the number of directions the armrests can be angled (up, down, backward, forward, inward, outward).

Adjustments

Perhaps the most important feature to look for when aiming for a tailored fit alongside lumbar, a good office chair will also offer the ability to adjust the seat height and depth to ensure you're sitting correctly. Don't assume lockable recline and tilt are included – always check the specs. Also be sure to check that the headrest, if included, can be adjusted or angled for better neck support, too.

Below is a table to check what height your chair should reach depending on your height.

User height

Seat height

Under 149cm

Below 40.64cm

Under 160cm

Below 43.18cm

Between 160cm and 195cm

43.18cm to 53.34cm

Over 195cm

53.34cm and above

Max Delaney
A Digital Content Writer for the Australian TechRadar team, Max covers all things tech and lifestyle and is keen on using tech to make life easier. A 2023 journalism graduate, Max has written across sports, entertainment and business for brands like Zero Digital Media and Valnet.Inc, but found his love for tech in his time at GadgetUser. At home when covering everything from the latest deal and coupon code to the most recent streaming service output, phone or smartwatch, Max excels at using his research, experience and writing ability give you more time to use your tech, not waste time finding it. 

