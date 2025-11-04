Exclusive Steelcase discount: get 28% off four of our favourite ergonomic office chairs ahead of Black Friday
Beat the Black Friday rush and upgrade your WFH setup with this exclusive TechRadar Australia deal
2025 has flown by and Black Friday sales are nearly here. By far the biggest sales event of the year, Black Friday is the perfect time to buy big-ticket items like one of the best TVs, a coffee machine or even home office essentials – which will be tax deductible for the 2025-26 financial year.
When it comes to office furniture, Steelcase is an established brand that makes some of the best office chairs in Australia. They don't usually come cheap, but the quality is undeniable – and now that the year's biggest sale season is upon us, the chair-maker has started dropping some early Black Friday deals – including an exclusive extra discount for TechRadar Australia readers that can be used across the store.
To kick off its November proceedings, Steelcase is offering a flat, sitewide 25% off discount, but use the checkout code FUTURE2025 and you'll get an additional 3% off. That means Australian TechRadar readers get a total 28% off!
If you're spending hours at your desk for work, this is a great opportunity to invest in a high-quality seat. Opting for a well-designed ergonomic chair doesn't just impact your body, it can also improve your productivity. So go on, treat yourself or a loved one with a good WFH setup.
Need some guidance? We've highlighted four of our favourite Steelcase chairs and one noteworthy standing desk below – we've tested and reviewed all the chairs ourselves here at TechRadar, with the Gesture and the Karman still circulating amongst colleagues in our Sydney office.
The best Steelcase office chair deals
Currently our pick for the best mesh chair, the Karman is unique in that its frame is pretty much a single piece. It also doesn't have too many manual adjustment points because it's designed to adjust in real time with your body movements. The mesh is also very high quality, making it very breathable indeed. The only real drawback we could find in our Steelcase Karman review was its price. Down more than AU$500, this "one of a kind" chair is significantly easier to recommend with our exclusive FUTURE2025 discount.
We fell in love with this chair's armrests in our Steelcase Gesture review, offering some of the best adjustability options that we've ever seen, greatly increasing levels of comfort. Its sturdy build and several points of adjustment make it a great all-round option. However, while it has premium looks, its cushioned back doesn't offer as much breathability as mesh, and its lumbar support could arguably be stronger. If those aspects aren't important to you though, it's a comfy chair with executive looks and you can get an optional headrest for an additional AU$374.
As you can tell from our Steelcase Leap review, this chair clearly prioritises comfort and adjustability – making it a great choice for any worker – especially if your derrière prefers some thick cushioning rather than a mesh net. We found it tricky to recommend for most people at its original price point, as there are similar options available for less, but with this deal it should be at the top of the list if comfort is your #1 requirement.
One of the best office chairs that we've ever tested, the Series 2 is perfect for those who want a chair they don't have to worry about – offering supreme comfort while you stay focused on the task at hand. Earning 4.5 stars in our Steelcase Series 2 review, we loved how customisable its support was, as well as the breathability of its mesh. Plus, we thought it was pretty affordable at its original price.
The best Steelcase desk deals
While we haven't reviewed this model, the Migration SE Pro looks like it could compete with any of the best standing desks on the market – and it's down almost AU$600 with our exclusive code. This dual-motor desk can lift up to 125kg quietly and smoothly, and its four-way controller offers a memory preset to remember your ideal height adjustments for sitting, standing or sharing.
How to choose a good office chair
If you're completely out of your depth when it comes to shopping office chairs this Black Friday, we have a full guide explaining how to choose the best office chair.
However, if you just need a quick breakdown of what features and specs to keep an eye out for before committing to a Black Friday deal, we've got you covered.
Design
There are two main options here – mid-back and high-back chairs. Mid-back models support the lower back up to the shoulders, and offer more freedom of movement, while high-back chairs offer complete spinal support including the neck and shoulders, with a greater restriction on movement.
The latter is often recommended for those sitting at a desk all day.
Material
Fabric or mesh are your two main options, and we often recommend mesh for Aussies, as it provides both firm support and breathability. Fabric, meanwhile, is good for soft, padded comfort – but it can potentially get a bit sweaty in warmer and more humid climates.
You'll also likely see some deals on office chairs that are faux leather (sometimes called PU leather or leatherette), but we'd favour fabric and mesh over it.
Lumbar support
Fixed lumbar support remains in a single, rigid position – basically a one-size-fits-most support that's great for those of average height. Adjustable lumbar support, as the name suggests, can be raised and lowered (or moved backward and forward) to better suit the shape of your back. This means it offers a suitable fit for a larger range of body types and shapes. Lastly, Dynamic lumbar support is the best pick, as it delivers continued support as you shift in your seat.
Ultra-cheap office chairs often have no lumbar support at all, and in our opinion are best avoided – which is why all Steelcase office chairs come with some type of lumbar support.
Armrests
Most office chair deals have 2D, 3D, or 4D armrests – this determines the number of directions the armrests can be angled (up, down, backward, forward, inward, outward).
Adjustments
Perhaps the most important feature to look for when aiming for a tailored fit alongside lumbar, a good office chair will also offer the ability to adjust the seat height and depth to ensure you're sitting correctly. Don't assume lockable recline and tilt are included – always check the specs. Also be sure to check that the headrest, if included, can be adjusted or angled for better neck support, too.
Below is a table to check what height your chair should reach depending on your height.
User height
Seat height
Under 149cm
Below 40.64cm
Under 160cm
Below 43.18cm
Between 160cm and 195cm
43.18cm to 53.34cm
Over 195cm
53.34cm and above
