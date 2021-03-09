Best AI writer of 2021

Best AI writer 1. Writesonic 2. Article Forge 3. WordAI 4. AI Writer 5. Articoolo Read on for our detailed analysis of each service

Since content is king on the World Wide Web, you need to have the right equipment to help you make the best content. The right content management is essential to mark your presence online. It does not perish and can remain immortal while creating consequences that can make or break you.

There is no denying the fact that nothing can beat the human mind as the ultimate tool behind good-quality content writing. However, it has its limitations such as the time and costs involved. This is where Artificial Intelligence (AI) enters the stage.

With the help of Artificial Intelligence, it is now possible for articles to be written, texts to be summarized, blog posts to be published and content to be created more quickly. You can do all of these on your own, of course, but with the help of an AI writer, everything gets done faster. This gives you more time for other similarly important things.

There are a lot of AI article generators and relevant word tools in the market currently.

To help you find the best AI writer that can be most useful to your endeavors, we have taken a look at the top ones and narrowed down the results below.

Formerly known as MagicFlow, Writesonic is a source of various AI-powered programs that help both startups and known companies with their marketing copy. This private company operates from London and is registered in the England and Wales Registrar.

Using the GPT-3 language model, Writesonic has its very own Artificial Intelligence platform used for creating good-quality website content. It aims to provide an output that is focused on the audience. Its greatest ability is to generate complete blog post articles automatically.

In addition to that, it also lets you come up with ad titles with bodies, blog article ideas, growth ideas, hero copies, and landing pages. It can take your one-liners and transform them into effective content that converts into actual sales in a matter of seconds. It basically analyzes and matches patterns from the input that you provide and use them to come up with a unique and interesting output. It is designed to understand your audience, so you end up with a copy that your audience can connect with.

To generate a Facebook ad personalized for you and your business, you simply have to provide the product or service name and describe it. Writesonic’s Facebook Ads Generation tool will give you hundreds of Facebook Ads after one click. To create any other content, you only have to go through four different steps. The first one involves choosing a template from its large collection of templates specific for landing pages, ads, and other types of content. The next step is to describe the product or service in two or more lines. You then need to click on the Generate button to view various copy options. The last step is to launch the generated copy. You also get the choice to make modifications to the generated copy or simply copy and share it wherever you want.

It comes in different languages aside from English. You have Chinese, Dutch, German, French, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, and Spanish. It offers a free trial with 10 free credits that new users can use to generate ads, landing pages, and product descriptions, to name a few.

The starter, professional and business plans come with a monthly fee, different amounts of credit, and varied features. The latter two, which are designed for businesses, are equipped with unlimited credits. The subscription is on a monthly basis, which can be canceled anytime and does not require any kind of contract.

The copy generated with the use of Writesonic belongs to you as the user. You have full ownership of it and can use it for any commercial and personal uses you wish to utilize it. Writesonic also caters to custom features to support your requirements. If you have any requests for certain features that are not available at the site, you can get in touch.

Some users report the need to tweak a little more before posting the copy generated by Writesonic. Around 60% of it is ready for posting, so you have around 40% to deal with, and everything is good to go.

Based on the East Coast of the United States, Article Forge is one of the top software names when it comes to article generating. It operates with Artificial Intelligence in creating articles that are advertised to have a human-made quality level.

The main feature of this tool is high-quality content. It encapsulates the whole idea of the current content and comes up with a new one that works to attract better rankings for the website at the same time. It can also come up with new content based on a keyword that you provide. Using AI technology, it researches about your keyword, reads articles about it, and comes up with a new article. You have completely unique content that is plagiarism-free and SEO-friendly.

It also can help you out with the posting schedule. All you need is to set it up, and the tool posts your preferred content automatically to WordPress as per your preferred schedule. This helps put your SEO functions in complete automation. The tool is equipped with vigorous API and easy integration with other tools, so you are on your way to getting your website on full autopilot mode.

In addition to that, the tool has the ability to generate bulk content. This is perfect for times when you need to have more articles about the same keyword within the next limited amount of time. The tool also works to make your articles more visible by outsourcing and adding high-quality visuals as well as links and titles. This makes your article stand out from the crowd and not be another block of boring text.

It also writes in seven different languages, allowing you to tap into international markets. It can help you create content in Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, and, of course, English.

There are two types of subscriptions to ArticleForge. The monthly one costs $57 while the yearly one costs $27 per month but billed annually. Both offer the same features and come with a free trial for 5 days. Additionally, a 30-day money-back guarantee is also in place, which allows you to get a refund if you are not satisfied after creating less than 10 articles.

Some reports from users are complaining about how the articles end up high-generalized in nature that they sometimes get off the mark and become irrelevant to some point. However, this is quite a subjective evaluation, which you can find to be true or not by utilizing the tool’s free trial or refund feature.

Technically a content spinning tool, WordAI creates new content for you by rewriting the original article through word changing. You keep the meaning as it is, but the new article is completely different from the original one in terms of how the information is presented.

WordAI replaces every word in every sentence in your original article while making sure that the sentence still means the same in the end. This is because it understands each word’s meaning as well as how words in the sentence interact with each other. It starts by reading and understanding the whole article before it spins it according to its understanding of the article. The goal is to create an article that is the same as a human-written one. It also creates eye-catching titles for your articles.

This tool is web-based and has API integration capacity. This allows you to access it whenever you are. You can also use its software and get the job done. All you need to do is enter the original content, click the Spin button, and you are handed the spun output designed for SEO use. One of the great features of WordAI is bulk spinning, which lets you create multiple articles in a jiffy. You simply have to upload the content as a zipped file. The tool will get back to you with spinned content in a similar zipped file.

The standard spinner gives you three choices for the input levels of spinning quality and four variations of the content output to suit your requirements. The Turing spinner, on the other hand, has four input options and five spinning quality levels. It also lets you choose the title created by WordAI.

Basically, your content output on the standard spinner is highly determined by the settings you choose. Stricter settings result in a more unique output with less readability for human readers but better SEO quality. With the turing spinner, the focus is more on the content’s quality and structure. By understanding the content’s context, it rewrites the content the same way a human does.

The tool can spin four different languages namely English, French, Italian, and Spanish. All you need to do is enter the original text in any of the supported languages. You can choose the output language manually, and there is also the option for WordAI to automatically detect the language based on your original content.

When you click the Spin button on the tool, you will receive a spintax, which can be edited per word. If you want to change any word, you simply have to click on the word to see all the synonyms and pick the one that is most appropriate for your content.

There are two plans from WordAI. The Standard one is available for $20 with output that is completely SEO-friendly. If you wish to go for content that can replace your human writers’ output, the Turing plan is the best option for you. It costs $49.95 monthly or $347 yearly. This makes WordAI not the cheapest way to go.

AI Writer is all about providing unique content for your easy and quick use. It can help you create articles from scratch or re-write your current content.

Its auto writer tool requires simple input from you in the form of a headline or a group of keywords that relate to your content. You provide them to the AI Writer software and receive a highly-informative article in return. It can be used in blogs and other SEO-geared websites. In addition to that, it comes with the rewriting capacity. The tool can let you reuse your article by rewording it. You end up with multiple articles presenting the same information in different ways.

AI Writer also gives you the option to get things automated. It is equipped with an API, which lets you come up with your very own automated article writing software. With some assistance from AI Writer’s text generating ability, you can set up auto-blogging projects easily and quickly.

It works on Android, Apple, macOS, and Windows devices. Its minimalist approach makes it an ideal tool for short-form writers. It exports to both Medium and WordPress and can sync through iCloud and Dropbox. Built-in buttons are available for bold and italic additionals. It can even advise you about the length of time it will take to go through your content.

It comes with three different plans to suit your level of use. The basic account creates content for your personal blog at $19 per month. It comes with about 40 pieces of content monthly for two users and includes AI blog writing, auto article writing, article rewriting, and content research. The standard one costs $49 monthly for about 120 pieces of content. It has the same features and number of users as the basic account. The third option is customized in terms of the cost as it offers an enterprise-level of content amount. It is available for an infinite number of users, too.

A fairly-young tool in content generation, Articoolo is equipped with AI technology that helps you come up with content quickly, more cheaply, and easily. It works by finding the most applicable pieces of information from the database, takes all related content, pulls out keywords and sentiments, and uses them all in a new text. Lastly, it rewrites the whole article and verifies its readability. All of this happens within a minute or so, and the result is a unique output.

This tool also assists with essay-writing, article rewriting, starting paragraph creation, title generation, article summarization, and image searches. Essaybuddy, its essay assistance feature requires your essay topic only. It utilizes its algorithm to analyze the essay topic and find the related resources, so it can provide you interesting writing ideas to work on. It does not write the essay for you but helps you save a lot of effort and time by doing the research.

There are two ways to make use of Articoolo’s service. The Pay Per Use option has no time limit while the Subscription one is on monthly basis. Under the first option, you can go with 10 articles for $19, 50 articles for $75, and 100 articles for $99. To save on your costs, you can pick between 30 articles for $29 monthly, 100 for $49 monthly, or 250 articles for $99 monthly. If you need a more customized option or something for your team, you can get in touch with them to discuss it, too.

The downside of Articoolo is how it still lacks further development. There are reports of output articles requiring a little bit of additional tweaking to be more presentable. It is still not so bad though considering how you have 500-word content in less than a minute.

Choosing the best AI writer

For the last decade or so, content creation has been quite taxing. The challenge to maintain a balance between being readable for humans and being effective for SEO is hard to achieve. Not every human out there is up to the task. The usual solution comes in the form of talented individuals who have great writing skills and a good understanding of SEO techniques. This combination can be quite pricey though.

Because of this, the growing number of AI technologies and tools in the market has caused many website owners to produce sighs of relief. It is a new development though and requires a room full of improvements. Each tool comes with its own features as well as its strengths and weaknesses in content generation. It is then up to you to decide which one is best for what you need.