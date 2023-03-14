Jasper AI is an AI writing assistant with a steeper learning curve yet powerful features that can assist in the content writing process.

Writers tend to have their own processes when it comes to sailing through writer’s block. With the onslaught of new AI writers coming into the market, the concept of writer’s block could be a thing of the past. Jasper AI is one such writing assistant that can help you get out of a writing rut and offer quick, witty content on topics of your choice.

Jasper, formerly known as Jarvis, helps writers speed up their content creation process for almost all use cases. A human editor is still required for almost all of the output, but it can significantly speed up the content creation process.

Plans and pricing

There are “only” two plans to choose from, the Starter plan will bill you $59 a month for 50,000 words. You get their custom style editors that looks like Google Docs, a larger number of templates, and chat support from the Jasper team. There is a 5-day free trial which you can reach by giving your credit card details for the Starter plan. You can cancel the trial during the 5-day period, or before you spend the “free” 10,000 words you get to test the platform out.

And there is the Business custom plan, for which you will have to contact sales to arrange the details. This option offers everything in the Starter plan, adds an account manager, onboarding and training sessions, as well as premium support.

Features

The platform leverages natural language processing (NLP) algorithms when analyzing data from sources across the web. This gives it the ability to generate content ideas based on the relevant data you input (keywords, topics, etc.). Jasper can help create a wide range of content formats, ranging from blog posts, social media content, emails, and much more.

There is a tone feature that allows you to assign a corresponding tone to the copy if you’re targeting a specific persona. Furthermore, it can help you improve your content through optimization recommendations. All of this is done through numerous templates the platform offers. If you’re in a hurry, this is the best place to start, as it can offer content in mere seconds with a few clicks and some input.

A special feature that Jasper offers is the “Boss Mode” feature, which helps you write 5x faster. This mode gives you the ability to write up commands to Jasper, and it will do all of the work. You may even write a complete book using this mode in just minutes.

In the Boss Mode, you can also use pre-built recipes offered by the Jasper team such as “Write about (keyword),” but you also have the option of creating your own, to automate your writing.

Interface and in use

Jasper offers a highly customizable platform with a user-friendly interface. All of the tools that you need are just one click away. The fact that most of the content generation capabilities of the platform are hidden behind easy to reach templates makes the tool easy to use. However, getting the right content output requires an understanding of how the AI tool parses information. Here the steeper learning curve that we mentioned comes into play.

For users that do not have experience with AI writing assistants, the content generation part may take some time, but once mastered it can help boost the content output.

Support

Jasper AI support team usually replies in 1-2 business days if you decide to reach out to them via e-mail. To avoid e-mail communication, the team behind Jasper have created a library of tutorials and guides that can help you solve almost all issues you encounter.

If you’re looking for a more hands-on support, there is a vibrant Facebook community where you can ask other users or admins to jump in and help you with your particular issue.

Security

This AI writing platform is a web-hosted tool with requirements to manage access control, cloud hosting, and data retention. Jasper is aligned with the AICPA Trust Services Principles, ensuring that customers’ data is protected. There are independent attestations, security compliance, and periodic penetration testing to ensure the robustness of the platform.

All in all, the security is at a high level when compared with other AI platforms.

The competition

When it comes to the platform’s capabilities and similar offering, Writesonic (opens in new tab) AI is the closest competitor. Both offer numerous templates and content creation in just a few clicks. Similarly, both will require the user to edit all of the output it creates. Writesonic offers a better free plan and is cheaper than Jasper; however, both options are pricey overall.

Snazzy AI (opens in new tab) is the second closest competitor to Jasper. It seems that all AI writing platforms rely on templates to offer easier navigation and content creation. We can see the same business plan with Snazzy, that can compete with Jasper in content quality, user friendly design approach and number of templates. When it comes to pricing, it is cheaper than Jasper, with an easier to use free plan.

Final verdict

Jasper is a pricey platform that dubs as an AI writing assistant. While it can speed up the content creation process through powerful tools, you should look at it as something that will assist and not replace the human. All of the content that it creates will need to be curated, some more than other, but that will depend on the prompts you give it.

A steeper learning curve makes it more challenging for complete beginners, but over time the prompts can be learned. Comprehensive support videos can help in this regard. For full automation when it comes to content creation and posting, we will have to wait for AI technology to evolve further.