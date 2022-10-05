Razer Pro Click vs Logitech MX Master 3S: which mouse is best?

An excellent mouse can truly enhance your productivity levels and overall office performance while protecting your hands and wrists from long-term injury. The right one has a mix of solid ergonomics and features that come together to improve your experience and ensure the health of your hand and wrist.

Gamers already know the importance of having the best gaming mouse to improve their sessions and all-around competitive performance, which is why it’s important for office workers to know how much having the best mouse can improve their own work performance.

And among the best mice ones for at-home or in-office work are the Razer Pro Click vs Logitech MX Master 3S. But the question remains then, which of these two juggernauts are the best of the best wireless mouse? We analyze each based on three criteria: price, design, and performance. From there we break down, based on said categories, which mouse is the all-around best one to buy.

Razer Pro Click vs Logitech MX Master 3S: Price

In terms of pricing, there’s quite a bit of difference between the two brands, depending on the region. For instance, in the US both mice are priced at $100, which considering the features and premium nature of the mice makes sense.

However, when it comes to the UK and Australia, the prices veer in completely different paths. The Logitech MX Master 3S costs £120 in the UK and AU$170 in Australia, while the Razer Pro Click will run you £100 in the UK and AU$190 in Australia. What makes it odd that there’s such a huge discrepancy in price is that both mice come with similar features and the same accessories (charging cable and wireless dongle).

And as of now, it’s difficult to get your hands on the MX Master outside the US, while the Razer mice are available in all three regions. The winner of the pricing showdown solely depends on which region you reside in. Either region is fine for the US, while the UK is the superior region for the Pro Click, and MX Master has the cheapest price in Australia.

Winner: Tie

Razer Pro Click vs Logitech MX Master 3S: Design

Both the Logitech MX Master 3S and Razer Pro Click have been built with ergonomics in mind, made to conform to the hand for better comfort and support to your wrist. The Razer Pro Click in particular keeps your wrist at a 30-degree angle to prevent strains as it forces the shoulder and arm to take the brunt of the work. But the MX Master 3S doesn’t lag behind either, as we noticed it supports the wrist and hand in a similar manner.

The Pro Click has fewer buttons than the MX Master 3S, with the former sporting six compared to the seven of the latter. These buttons can be freely customized thanks to their respective software programs, though the MX Master 3S’s Logi Options+ loaded up immediately after inserting the wireless dongle while we had to search and download the Razer Synapse manually.

The biggest advantage the MX Master has over the Pro Click is full USB Type-C compatibility. The convenient port means that if you need to repurpose another Type-C adapter for charging purposes, the option is always available. The Pro Click, however, has a special port that’s wedged in deep inside the front of the mouse that is specially built for that mouse. Meaning that if you need to replace it for any reason, you’ll be out of a charger until it arrives.

Both mice also suffer from a lack of left-handed support, as the distinctive design means that those who aren’t right-handed simply can’t use these mice.

Winner: Logitech MX Master 3S

Razer Pro Click vs Logitech MX Master 3S: Performance

The Logitech MX Master 3S and Razer Pro Click are smooth, responsive, and simple to use. The finely crafted ergonomics lends itself well to even the most exhausting office shifts at the computer.

And when you crank up the DPI to its respective max amounts, the mice become even more responsive and accurate. However, there’s a massive difference between the DPI of the MX Master 3S and the Pro Click: the latter can go up to 16,000 DPI while the former’s max is 8000 DPI. A truly staggering difference, and one that means the Pro Click can also double as an effective gaming mouse.

Both mice have massive battery lives, as in you will forget to charge this mouse constantly because of how slowly each battery drains. According to Logitech, the MX Master 3S has one of up to 70 days at full charge. And, according to the data from Razer, the Pro Click doesn’t come close to that, though its nearly 17-day lifespan is still quite impressive. And while testing out these claims, we found the MX Master 3S to have a much longer battery life.

Winner: Logitech MX Master 3S

Razer Pro Click vs Logitech MX Master 3S: Which should you buy?

While the Logitech MX Master 3S and Razer Pro Click are excellent choices, the best mouse overall is the former. It boasts a far better battery life, it’s USB Type-C compatible, and the software that allows you to track the remaining battery and customize the button layout installs instantly.

Though the Pro Click doubles as one of the best gaming mice out there thanks to having double the DPI as the MX Master 3S, when searching for a productivity mouse, it’s best to stick to those criteria. And honestly, the MX Master 3S is too bulky and slow-moving to game with.

If you’re from outside the US, you might have to purchase the Pro Click due to availability issues, though. But if you can your hands on the Logitech MX Master 3S through other retailers, it’s an all-around excellent office mouse.