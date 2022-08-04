Bluehost Website Builder vs Squarespace

If you're looking for a website builder, you may be wondering whether Bluehost or Squarespace is the better option.

Bluehost Website Builder is relatively new to the site building game as a standalone product, while Squarespace's solution has been around a lot longer. Both, however, are strong contenders if you are a beginner looking to create your first website.

This article will compare the two services and help you decide which one is right for you.

Main similarities and differences

Bluehost and Squarespace are popular website builders offering users a range of features and tools to create professional-looking websites. However, you should be aware of some key similarities and differences between the two platforms before choosing one to build your site.

Similarities between Bluehost Website Builder and Squarespace

- Both site builders offer a drag-and-drop interface that makes it easy to create a website without learning to code.

- Bluehost and Squarespace both come with various templates that can be used to create a professional-looking website.

- Both platforms offer ecommerce hosting features so that you can sell products and services on your website.

- Bluehost and Squarespace offer mobile-friendly designs, so your website will look good on all devices.

- Both website builders have customer support teams that can help you if you encounter any problems.

Differences between Bluehost Website Builder and Squarespace

-Bluehost offers a free domain name for one year when you sign up for an annual plan, while Squarespace does not.

-Squarespace offers a 14-day free trial, while Bluehost does not.

-Bluehost is more affordable than Squarespace, with plans starting at $4.95 per month. Squarespace plans start at $16 per month.

-Squarespace offers more design customization options than Bluehost, so you can make your website stand out from the crowd.

-Bluehost websites are hosted on WordPress, the most popular website platform in the world. Squarespace websites are not hosted on WordPress.

Price comparison

Bluehost offers one of the most competitively priced website builders today. Their basic plan starts at just $4.95 per month, which includes access to their drag-and-drop builder, unlimited storage, and 24/7 customer support.

Their next level up is the Plus plan, which is $5.95 per month and includes a free domain name, unlimited email accounts, and a security suite to help protect your site from malware and hackers.

Bluehost offers a Pro plan for $18.95 per month for businesses that need even more features. This plan includes everything in the Plus plan, a dedicated IP address, SSL certificate, and priority customer support.

Squarespace offers four different pricing tiers, ranging from $16 to $49 per month. The cheapest plan, dubbed "Personal," is limited to 20 pages and two contributors. The next step, "Business," costs $23 per month and removes those page and contributor limits. It also includes a free custom domain and access to Squarespace's ecommerce features for one year.

The most expensive plan, "Advanced Commerce," costs $49 per month. In addition to unlimited pages and contributors, it includes everything in the Business plan plus advanced e-commerce features like abandoned cart recovery and gift cards.

If you're unsure which plan is right for you, Squarespace offers a 14-day free trial to try out the platform before committing to a paid plan.

Ease of use

There's a reason Squarespace is one of the most popular website builders on the market. It's simple to use, even for those without web design experience. You can create a beautiful website in just a few clicks without worrying about coding or other technical details.

And if you do run into any problems, Squarespace has excellent customer support that will help you resolve any issue quickly and easily. Squarespace is an excellent choice for anyone creating a professional-looking website with minimal effort.

Similarly, the Bluehost Website Builder is designed to be easy to use, even for those without experience in website design or development. The drag-and-drop interface makes adding content and customizing your site simple without having to write any code.

Although both are easy to use, Squarespace is a tad bit easier, especially for those that find WordPress websites intimidating.

Interface

The interface is extremely user-friendly. You can easily drag and drop content into pre-designed layouts or create your custom layout from scratch. The editing tools are simple and intuitive to make site changes without hassle.

One of the best things about Squarespace is that it offers a wide range of UI, so you can customize your site to suit your needs. Whether you want to add an online store, blog, or portfolio, Squarespace has you covered. Plus, there are tons of integrations available so you can connect your site with the tools and services you already use.

As far as Bluehost is concerned, its interface is user-friendly and easy to use. You can add text, images, and videos with a few clicks. The interface is also responsive, so you can easily edit your site on the go.

You can preview your changes before publishing them, and Bluehost also offers a live chat support team to help you with any questions.

Templates

Bluehost offers a wide variety of website templates to choose from. You can browse through the template library and select a template that best suits your needs. The templates are categorized by industry, so you can easily find a template relevant to your business. Once you select a template, you can customize it to match your brand identity. Bluehost also offers a drag-and-drop website builder, making it easy to create a professional website without technical skills.

Whether you're just starting your business or looking to take your company to the next level, Bluehost's website builder has everything you need to create a beautiful and functional site. With plenty of templates to choose from and an easy-to-use editor, you can create a site that's perfect for your business.

You would want to choose a Squarespace template for your website for many reasons. The templates are modern and sleek, easy to use, and come with a wide range of features that can be customized to suit your needs.

One of the best things about Squarespace templates is that they are responsive, which will adjust to fit any screen size. This is important because your website will look great on all devices, from smartphones to desktop computers.

Another benefit of using Squarespace templates is that they are designed to be search engine friendly. This means that your website will be more likely to appear in search results, making it easier for people to find your site.

Design and features comparison

Designing a website on Squarespace is straightforward. The platform offers a variety of designs to choose from, and each template can be customized to fit your specific needs.

You can also use Squarespace's drag-and-drop builder to create a custom design for your website. If you're not a designer, don't worry - Squarespace's customer support team is always available to help you create the perfect website for your business.

Bluehost Website Builder is a simple and easy-to-use website builder that allows you to create and customize your website in minutes. With Bluehost Website Builder, you can choose from a variety of designs, or you can create your custom design.

You can also add photos, videos, and other media to your website. Bluehost Website Builder is compatible with all major web browsers, including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge. We found Bluehost's design to be, overall, more detailed.

Bluehost's website builder is one of the most user-friendly platforms out there. You can easily drag and drop elements to customize your site exactly how you want it. Plus, Bluehost offers a variety of templates to choose from, so you can start creating your dream website immediately.

Squarespace is a popular website builder that offers users a variety of features to create and customize their website easily.

SEO offering compared

Squarespace offers a variety of features to help you rank higher in search engine results pages (SERPs). For example, every Squarespace site comes with a free SSL certificate to ensure your site is secure and trustworthy in the eyes of search engines. In addition, Squarespace automatically generates sitemaps and submits them to popular search engines like Google, Bing, and Yahoo.

But that's not all. Squarespace also offers built-in SEO tools to help you tweak your website for better search engine visibility. With just a few clicks, you can edit your site's title, description, and keywords to ensure search engines properly index your site. You can also use Squarespace's analytics tools to track your website's traffic and see how your SEO efforts are paying off.

On the other hand, Bluehost offers a website builder that helps you create a site optimized for search engines. The platform provides tools to help you choose the right keywords and design your site to improve your chances of ranking high in search results. Bluehost offers support and advice on how to use their platform best to improve your site's SEO.

Whether a beginner or an experienced user, Bluehost's website builder can help you create a site optimized for search engines and provides the support you need to rank high in search results. With tools to help you choose the right keywords and design your site for optimal SEO, Bluehost makes it easy to get started improving your online visibility.

Customer support

Customer support is one of the most important aspects of any website builder. After all, if you can't get help when you need it, what's the point? Bluehost's customer support is top-notch. They offer 24/7 live chats, email support, and a knowledge base with hundreds of articles. They also have a very active community forum. No matter what time of day or night it is, someone will be there to help you.

Bluehost also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can risk-free try out the website builder.

Like Bluehost, Squarespace also provides email and live chat support 24-hours a day, seven days a week. They also offer an extensive library of help articles available anytime. If you need help with your Squarespace account or have questions about using the platform, their customer support team is always there to help.

With 24/hour email and live chat support, as well as an extensive library of help articles, there's no shortage of support should things go wrong with your site and you need some help.

ecommerce offering

Bluehost offers an ecommerce website builder that allows you to create a professional online store easily. You can choose from various templates and designs or create your custom store. Bluehost also offers a variety of features to make your store successful, including a shopping cart, product listings, and shipping options.

You can also accept payments through PayPal or credit cards. Bluehost allows you to sell digital products such as e-books, software, and music. If you're looking for an easy way to build a professional online store, Bluehost could be the best solution for you.

Squarespace's ecommerce offering is one of the most comprehensive and user-friendly on the market. Their platform allows you to set up an online store quickly and easily, and their templates are designed to help you create a beautiful and professional-looking website.

Squarespace offers several powerful tools to help you run your business, including inventory management, order processing, and shipping. Squarespace is an excellent choice for anyone looking to start an online store.

Verdict

After looking at the key similarities and differences between Bluehost Website Builder and Squarespace, we can determine which platform is best for certain needs. If you are looking for an affordable option with a free domain name, then Bluehost would be the better choice.

If you need more design customization options, then Squarespace may be a better fit. It depends on your specific needs and which platform would work best for you. Nonetheless, both platforms offer great features for creating professional websites.