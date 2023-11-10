Polestar unveils its Porsche Taycan-rivalling 5 model without the disguise
Polestar 5 is coming in hot with 874bhp and super fast charging capabilities
Swedish purveyor of ultra-stylish EVs, Polestar, has taken a leaf out of Apple's book of events by shuttling the world's media, potential customers and investors to its inaugural LA-based "Polestar Day", where it made a series of announcements about he future of the brand.
Perhaps most pertinent was the fact it took the opportunity to reveal a completely undisguised Polestar 5, which won't come to market until 2025 but looks set to give the Porsche Taycans and Audi e-tron GTs of this world a run for their money.
Alongside revealing it without the awkward camouflage of previous iterations, Polestar divulged a selection of juicy details about the sleek machine, which will also go on to spawn an arguably even more seductive Polestar 6 roadster in 2026.
We get up close with the new Polestar 5 for the first time…>> https://t.co/iuhKilsLQW pic.twitter.com/Jp33c5x9BXNovember 10, 2023
But back to the 5: according to execs, new rapid charge technology will allow 100-miles of range to be added in just five minutes, should the appropriate outlets be available.
According to Autocar, this technology is dubbed extreme fast charging (XFC), and involves a collaboration between Polestar and StoreDot, a charging specialist that Polestar invested in to help it accelerate its charging speeds.
In terms of power output, Polestar confirmed that its upcoming 5 will boast a frankly ridiculous 874bhp and 663lb ft (899Nm) of torque from a twin-motor, all-wheel-drive setup.
Polestar states that it has focussed heavily on the 5's chassis and underpinnings, using a bonded aluminium construction that aims for "supercar levels of torsional stiffness, which is fundamental to class-leading ride and handling dynamics," Polestar UK chief engineer Dave Kane told Autocar.
A licence to thrill
So far, Polestar has delivered on its promise of delivering stunning, mould-breaking EVs, but one of the criticisms levelled at the currently available 2 and 3 is the lack of driver engagement.
But this looks set to change with the release of 5, and then eventually the roof-less 6 model, as Polestar states that it is aiming to inject some supercar-style excitement into its range.
By 2026, it will boast a line-up that includes saloons, hatchbacks and neo-sports cars, while its upcoming 4, which is set to be a crossover vehicle, will feature high levels of autonomy that will allow drivers to enjoy hands-off and eyes-off where permitted.
You might also like
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Most Popular
By Tom Power