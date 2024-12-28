Exciting new EVs are coming in 2025: here’s what you need to know

2024 was a roller-coaster of a year in EV-land. While electric car sales decelerated somewhat, EV market share continued to grow. Elon Musk’s antics started plaguing Tesla’s bottom line, as long-time customers (myself included) started leaving the brand. GM, Honda, Hyundai, and Kia all experienced record EV sales, and the Toyota Corolla even regained its long-time “world’s best-selling car” title after losing it to the Tesla Model Y in 2023.

The Acura ZDX, Chevrolet Silverado EV / Blazer EV / Equinox EV, Fiat 500e, Honda Prologue, Hyundai IONIQ 5 N, Kia EV9, Polestar 3 , Porsche Macan EV, Rivian R1S /R1T (2ng gen), Tesla Model 3 Highland, Volkswagen ID.Buzz , and Volvo EX90 are some of the new electric cars that became widely available to North American customers this year.

Last April, Elon Musk fired the entire Supercharger team on a whim, casting serious doubts on the future of Tesla’s charging network, and the rollout of Supercharger access for non-Tesla EV . Thankfully, a large chunk of the Supercharger team was re-hired, and – after a brief pause – Tesla’s charging network resumed its rapid growth. Ford, Rivian, GM, Volvo, Polestar, and Nissan EVs all gained Supercharger access in 2024.

Other charging networks like Electrify America also made significant inroads in 2024, with hundreds of new stations opening and many older chargers getting newer, more reliable equipment. Ionna , a charging network founded by BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Stellantis, and Toyota, opened its first site in Apex, North Carolina.

EVs are going mainstream

Obviously, 2025 will bring even more EVs to the table, with an even a wider variety of choices than last year – from full-size SUVs (Cadillac Escalade IQ), to electric muscle cars (Dodge Charger Daytona), to three-row performance SUVs (Kia EV9 GT), to luxury off-road SUVs (Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Electric), to electric roadsters (Porsche 718 EV), to best-selling family crossovers (Tesla Model Y Juniper).

This listing below contains most of the new electric cars, trucks, and SUVs that are expected to launch in North America next year. Obviously, this isn’t a complete list, and it includes a few EVs that became available in late 2024, plus a couple of electric cars that I listed last year but were delayed into 2025.

Audi Q6 e-tron

Cadillac Escalade IQ, Vistiq, and Optiq

Dodge Charger Daytona

Hyundai IONIQ 9

Jeep Wagoneer S and Recon

Kia EV9 GT and EV3

Lotus Eletre

Lucid Gravity

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Electric

MINI Countryman SE and Cooper SE

Polestar 4

Porsche 718 EV

Ram 1500 REV

Tesla Model Y Project Juniper and Model Q

Volkswagen ID.7

Volvo EX30

Here’s more information on a few of these upcoming EVs – the Audi Q6 e-tron, Kia EV9 GT, Polestar 4, Tesla Model Y Juniper, and Volvo EX30.

Audi Q6 e-tron

(Image credit: Myriam Joire)

Most EV fans won’t find the Audi Q6 e-tron very exciting, and that’s exactly the point. Now don’t get me wrong: this is an extremely competent electric SUV with solid pricing and range. But, despite being pretty conventional in terms of performance, tech, and packaging, it will definitely appeal to Audi customers coming from the Q5 or more traditional buyers wanting to leave ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles behind.

The Q6 e-tron, which is landing in driveways this month, shares the Volkswagen Group’s 800-volt PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture with the Porsche Macan EV and uses a similar split headlight arrangement. But that’s where the similarities end. It might not accelerate as fast or ride as well, but it costs $20,000 less than its Porsche sibling and delivers premium materials and build quality. That’s exciting in a different way.

Price: $63,800 - $72,900

Range: 275 - 321mi est.

Power: 322 - 509hp

Kia EV9 GT

(Image credit: Kia)

The Kia EV9 is a fantastic electric three-row SUV that sold like hotcakes in 2024. And that’s no surprise: it delivers 80% of the Rivian R1S experience for $12,000 less. While it’s less capable off-road, it offers more room in the third row. The EV9 is sharp and modern outside, plus quiet and comfortable inside. It’s pleasant to drive and delivers impressive performance for its size. Oh, and it charges really fast thanks to its 800-volt architecture.

Now take all this EV9 goodness, and give it the GT treatment, ie. Kia’s performance touch. When Kia launched the EV6 GT in 2023, the result was an insane electric crossover with 576 horsepower, 545 lb-ft of torque, 3.2-second 0-60 mph, sport bucket seats, and a drift mode. Now imagine an electric three-row SUV with this formula. That’s what’s coming in 2025 with the EV9 GT. Hide your children – you’ve been warned.

Price: $80,000 est.

Range: 250mi est.

Power: 500hp est.

Polestar 4

(Image credit: Myriam Joire)

Polestar calls the 4 an SUV coupé but it’s really more of a fastback sedan, and it’s gorgeous. This sleek, premium EV shares a platform with the excellent Zeekr 001 from Chinese parent company Geely (which also owns Volvo and Lotus), but stands out by not having a rear window. Instead, the driver gets a HD digital rearview mirror and the rear passengers get more headroom – plus reclining rear seats. Fancy.

Before being acquired by Geely, Polestar was Volvo’s performance brand (like AMG is to Mercedes-Benz), so you can expect the Polestar 4 to be fast and fun-to-drive. And, if the Polestar 2 BST (beast) Edition is any indication, it will also handle extremely well. Since the Polestar 4 is a full SDV (software defined vehicle), it packs Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) and a Google-based infotainment system.

Here in the US, the Polestar 4 was expected to launch a few months after the Polestar 3, but both EVs were delayed. The Polestar 3 made it into showrooms in the fall of 2024, so the Polestar 4 shouldn’t be far behind. And, if the excellent Polestar 3 is any indication, the Polestar 4 should be worth the wait.

Price: $60,000 - $80,000 est.

Range: 270 - 300mi est.

Power: 272 - 544hp

Tesla Model Y Project Juniper

Last year, I wrote about the Model 3 and Project Highland , which was the first major refresh of Tesla’s most affordable EV since its launch in 2017. So it was only a matter of time until the Model Y received a similar treatment. Project Juniper is the first major refresh of Tesla’s most popular EV since its launch in 2020, and it’s right around the corner.

Updates are expected to follow in the Model 3’s footsteps, and include reworked front and rear ends (with Cybertruck -like light bars, this time around), ride comfort improvements, a quieter, more premium interior with ambient lighting, a rear infotainment screen, cooled seats, and a stalkless steering wheel.

Price: $45,000 - $52,000 est.

Range: 280 - 340mi est.

Power: 342 - 455hp

Volvo EX30

(Image credit: Volvo)

Think of the Volvo EX30 as a budget Polestar 4, and you have the right idea. This small, affordable crossover shares its platform with the Zeekr X from Chinese parent Geely (which also owns Polestar and Lotus), but is unmistakably Volvo, thanks to a minimalistic interior full of sustainable materials, and a tasteful exterior. Standout features include a sound bar instead of multiple speakers, and a center-mounted glove box.

And while the EX30 is affordable, it doesn’t sacrifice comfort or performance. It’s fun to drive – not to mention quick (0-60mph in 3.4s). You also get Volvo’s supremely comfortable seats and a quiet, airy cabin. This is a full SDV ( software-defined vehicle ), so there’s lots of tech on the menu, including a Google-based infotainment system, and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

The EX30 was supposed to launch in the US this year but was delayed until 2025 due to the new 100% tariff on imports from China, where it was being manufactured. Volvo is now importing EX30’s made in Belgium instead, so this EV should be arriving in dealerships any day now. Stay tuned.

Price: $46,000 - $48,000

Range: 253 mi est.

Power: 422hp

An interesting year ahead

Beyond these exciting new electric cars, 2025 is going to be an interesting year for EVs. First – and unfortunately – the incoming US regime is likely to cancel federal EV subsidies and impose various tariffs that will impact the (highly globalized) automotive industry. In the short term, this means that electric cars are likely to cost more. Longer term, this might force auto manufacturers to be more competitive with EV pricing.

Second, 2024 ushered some of the most affordable lease rates on electric cars ever, making EVs accessible to more people. It will be interesting to see if this trend continues. Third, Tesla is once again rumored to be announcing a sub-$30,000 Model Q, so let’s hope this pans out. Finally, the remaining auto manufacturers (German and Korean, mostly) should be getting Supercharger access in 2025, making EV road trips a breeze.