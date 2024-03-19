Audi's new electric SUV serves up in-car karaoke sessions while you wait for it to charge

Audi has revealed the latest model in its electrified SUV range, with the mid-sized Q6 representing a "technological leap in premium electric mobility", according to CEO Gernot Döllner. But we're mostly interested in its in-car karaoke feature.

Alongside the new Premium Performance Electric architecture, upon which the latest Q6 sits, is a revised powertrain that consists of a 100kWh battery pack that powers either a single rear-wheel motor or high performance dual-motor models that are capable of 388hp and a range of up to 381 miles on a single charge in the most efficient models.

The latest 800V electrical architecture is in place to allow for charging speeds of up to 270kW (if you can find the right outlet), which will add 158 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

(Image credit: Audi)

Impressive EV credentials aside, some of the biggest changes have occurred inside the cabin, where the Q6 e-tron now proudly boasts the marque’s latest 'Digital Stage'.

This infotainment set-up consists of an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit, which takes care of key vehicle information, and a 14.5-inch MMI touch display for entertainment, navigation and more.

In a move recently seen on some of Porsche’s latest models, Volkswagen Group stablemate Audi has also introduced a 10.9-inch MMI front passenger display with Active Privacy Mode, which prevents it from distracting the driver while on the move.

The entire thing is underpinned by the Android Automotive OS, another element spearheaded by Porsche, which lets you download a raft of applications direct to the infotainment system via a dedicated Android Automotive app marketplace.

This means YouTube, Zoom, WebEx video conferencing, Android-based gaming and even Carpool Karaoke can be "enjoyed" while waiting for a charging session to complete or, God forbid, when on the move.

(Image credit: Stingray)

The service is provided by Stingray Karaoke, which can also be found in Tesla, VinFast and a number of other models, but it is the first time passengers have been able to sing along to the 100,000-strong song catalog, with or without the lead vocals for assistance, via an Audi infotainment system.

All of this can be pumped through a 22-loudspeaker, 830 watts Bang & Olufsen Premium sound system, which now has four speakers integrated into the headrests of the front seats.

Audi is also entering the world of AI-enabled voice assistants with a self-learning avatar that is displayed on the central infotainment display for the first time.

Harnessing the power of machine learning, the voice assistant understands more than vocal 800 commands and will memorize favorite routes and vehicle settings, automatically applying them and preempting adjustments so the driver doesn’t have to lift a finger.

Currently, the Audi Q6 e-tron quattro and more potent SQ6 e-tron are priced from £68,975 (around $87,500 / AU$134,000) and £92,950 (around $118,000 / AU$181,000) respectively. A cheaper single-motor variant is tipped to arrive later this year.

Better together

(Image credit: Audi)

The Premium Performance Electric architecture has been a joint project between Audi and Porsche, but it is clear the pair are sharing more than chassis and powertrain development notes, as much of Porsche’s recent infotainment learnings also seem to have been ported across here.

That’s no bad thing, as our recent hands-on with Porsche’s system in the new Macan EV revealed a slick, intuitive and lightning fast infotainment system that finally rivals what is offered by most modern smartphones.

"The PPE shows how we are pooling expertise within the Volkswagen Group and thus making electric mobility scalable. Thanks to the PPE, we are able to launch high-volume models with high technical standards in different segments and thus further electrify our portfolio," Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said.

This partnership will make Audi very competitive in the premium electric SUV segment, counting the aging Jaguar i-Pace and the BMW iX3 as close competitors in terms of price.

Hopefully this also means the trickle-down effect of recently implemented technology from Porsche will eventually make its way into more affordable Volkswagen Group products, too.