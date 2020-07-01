Which network has the best SIM plan in the UK?

There are now a lot of SIM only deals available in the UK ranging from the likes of EE and Vodafone through to a bunch of lesser-known brands with unique selling points...so which one is the best?

You'll likely be sad (but not surprised) to hear that there is no definitive answer. Each and every brand has developed a unique selling point which helps it stand above the competition.

There is the big four - Vodafone, Three, EE and O2 - and then there is all of the MVNOs which piggy-back on the signals of those main choices. Piggy-backing doesn't mean other options are any weaker so choosing one of the main four doesn't put you at any advantage there.

In fact, the best way to decide which SIM plan is the best is to decide what matters most to you. If you just need a SIM for a couple of months as a stop-over then the likes of Smarty, Voxi or GiffGaff with their rolling contracts will be ideal.

Then if speed is the most crucial factor, EE or any of the MVNO's that lean on it will be the key choice. Those who burn through data will find that Three is consistently the best choice.

Whatever factor is most important to you when it comes to SIM only deals, we've broken them down below.

The best overall networks:

Three:

In recent years, Three has become a true force in the world of SIM plans. It frequently has the best pricing around on both big data plans and some of the cheaper price points. Most importantly, Three has consistently had the best unlimited data option for years now.

EE:

Ah EE, the UK's most popular option, the network with the fastest 4G speeds and an overall winner. While it does frequently have some of the highest prices around, it makes up for it with its big data options, boat-load of free subscriptions, speeds and customer service.

Smarty Mobile:

Smarty is a relatively new player in the game so you're excused if you haven't heard of it! It piggybacks off of Three as an MVNO but shares one key similarity - value. Smarty is extremely cheap at all data points and also offers all of its plans on 1-month rolling contracts so you can duck out at any time.

Vodafone:

Vodafone has been rivalling EE for the top spot for years now, always sat in number 2 but with a few aces up its sleeve to compete. For one, it has some great unlimited data plans, a number of cheaper prices over EE and importantly, its VeryMe program, giving you access to a host of freebies, subscriptions and more.

The best networks for data:

Smarty Mobile:

Like we said, Smarty is a great value option, especially in the big data regions. It has a very affordable unlimited plan, great pricing in the 50GB+ region and is the best priced of all of the 1-month rolling options which will be a big benefit for many.

Three:

Three is just easily the best option for anyone who needs a lot of data, there's no doubt about it. It has the best price around for unlimited data, it frequently goes big on 100GB plans and even options in the 30-50GB range come in at affordable prices with Three.

The best networks for speeds:

EE:

Well...it is the fastest 4G network. EE is going to be without a shadow of the doubt the best option if you really need to be getting fast speeds. You will however be paying a slight premium to get EE...unless it has a sale on where prices can plummet down.

BT Mobile:

BT is the most popular MVNO using EE after Virgin switched over to Vodafone. That means BT makes use of the same signal and coverage that EE uses. Like EE however, BT is often quite expensive but is cheaper for existing customers.

Vodafone:

Vodafone isn't miles behind EE in terms of speeds and comes in second when the four main networks are compared on this factor. If anything, Vodafone is a bit of a jack of all trades being good value, having strong speeds and hitting lots of the extras like good customer service and having a tonne of added incentives.

The best 1-month rolling networks:

Voxi Mobile:

Voxi is a bit of a strange network...it used to exclusively sell to people under 30 but has now opened the gates to the over 30s...how nice! Along with being a network that operates on rolling contracts, Voxi offers some pretty great pricing and most importantly, it doesn't use up any data when you're on most social media platforms.

Smarty Mobile:

It's Smarty...again. This network really does succeed in most categories and the added bonus of it operating on 1-month rolling contracts is great. For a strong amount of data at a good price, this network is unbeatable.

GiffGaff:

GiffGaff is probably the best-known brand for 1-month rolling plans. It has some excellent prices thanks to its Goodybag offers and is one of the few MVNOs operating on O2 that comes in with some affordable pricing.

