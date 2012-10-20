Plantronics M55 review

It's fair to say that we loved Plantronics' premium headset, the Plantronics Voyager Legend, but how does its new budget Bluetooth headset, the Plantronics M55, fare?

Calling this a 'budget' headset might seem a bit unfair, because there is a lot of great tech included in this well-made product.

DeepSleep mode enables the Plantronics M55 to go for up to five months without charge, depending on how often you use the headset. The DeepSleep mode activates when the Plantronics M55 is separated from its paired phone for 90 minutes, and can quickly wake up when the phone returns into range.

While the Plantronics M55 lacks the premium design of the Plantronics Voyager Legend, it's still a brilliantly built headset, with some great features, and it's obvious that Plantronics hasn't cut corners when putting together this cheaper product.

The in-ear material has been redesigned, making for a much more comfortable - and sturdy - fit.

Voice commands are included, making this a more authentic hands-free device than many of the other products we've tested in the past. The noise cancelling technology works well, and sound quality is excellent.

Verdict

The Plantronics M55 Bluetooth headset is great value for money, including a build quality and features that aren't seen on more expensive headsets. We highly recommend it.