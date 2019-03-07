Hands on: Fitbit Inspire review

The Fitbit Inspire looks to have everything a budding fitness fan wants at the start of their journey to improve their health. It's definitely designed for beginners, but a strong design and a mature app should make for an enjoyable experience.

Fitbit has an aim to offer a fitness tracker or smartwatch to everyone, no matter where they are on their fitness journey - and the Fitbit Inspire is designed for those right at the start.

It's one of the most affordable devices the company has ever made, and while it isn't as cheap as the Fitbit Flex 2 right now, it does offer a touchscreen display and a more eye-catching design.

This has just been announced alongside the more expensive Fitbit Inspire HR - that just features heart rate tracking on top of what the Inspire does - as well as the Fitbit Versa Lite and Fitbit Ace 2.

An exact release date for the Fitbit Inspire hasn't been made clear yet, but we know it'll be coming to the US, UK and Australia by the end of March this year.

It's set to cost £69.99 / $69.95 / AU$129, which means it's quite a bit more expensive for those who live in the UK. That price does mean it has a chance of breaking into our best cheap fitness tracker list when it's time for our full review.

Image Credit: Fitbit

Design and display

The design of this is exactly the same as the Fitbit Inspire HR, it just doesn't feature a heart rate tracker on the rear of the device.

It's a slim tracker with a sleek look. You get a silicone band in the box but there's the opportunity to buy a variety of other straps directly from Fitbit using materials like leather or stainless steel.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

In our testing, we found the strap on the Fitbit Inspire to be comfortable as well as secure for when you're working out.

On the right hand side of the device you'll find a button that wakes up the touchscreen display. This is just a black and white screen that doesn't offer much functionality apart from the ability to cycle through your daily stats.

When we say touchscreen, don't expect to be able to open up apps - it's just for scrolling through a variety of menus and activating features like a stopwatch. It's helpful to be able to spot your stats on your wrist though.

Image Credit: TechRadar

The screen is small with thick black bezels around the outside, so you won't be able to fill the entire tracker with your daily stats.

There aren't any other buttons on the device, and while it's a thin device it's also quite thick meaning it stands out from the wrist. You'll likely get used to this quickly as it's so lightweight we found ourselves forgetting we were wearing it.

Fitness and features

Image Credit: TechRadar

The Fitbit Inspire is capable of tracking your daily step count, and it'll also monitor some exercises automatically as it can workout when you're starting and stopping. That's mostly just for jogging, but there are a few other options here too.

Bear in mind there's no Connected GPS here, so it won't track your location when you're exercising - you'll have to use your phone for that.

It's a basic fitness tracker in all, and while the design of the Inspire is waterproof it can only track your time in the pool. It's not capable of tracking your exact swimming stats like some other waterproof trackers.

Other features on the watch include sleep tracking, notifications (for certain apps), female health tracking and options like a timer.

We've yet to explore the fitness features on the Fitbit Inspire in our limited testing, but we'll be sure to dig into these further during our full review.

Battery life

Fitbit is claiming the Inspire will last up to five days from a single charge, which sounds about right considering the battery life we've got from similar trackers in the past.

The fact it isn't powering a heart rate tracker may mean you get slightly better battery life than the Inspire HR, but we won't know that for certain until we get into our full review.

Early verdict

Image Credit: TechRadar

This isn't for anyone looking to track top-end stats on their health, but as a general tracker for someone looking to get fit or to monitor their daily step count this may suit them well.

It's not too much extra to opt for the Fitbit Inspire HR if you're after a heart rate monitor though, so bear that in mind if you're looking for some more information.