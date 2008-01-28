Sony DT 11-18mm f/4.5-5.6

The Sony looks and feels like a high-quality item but the image quality is lacking in too many areas to justify its asking price

The Sony 11-18mm is designed for APS-C-sized sensors rather than for full-frame use. As such, the lens is compact but still feels sturdy, and is finished to Sony's usual high standards.

Generously proportioned zoom and focus rings mean easy operation. As with other Sony lenses, autofocus is powered by a conventional motor that's reasonably fast.

Considering the price, image quality leaves something be desired, although distortion and vignetting are low. The problem is a lack of sharpness, both in the centre of the image and the edges. Chromatic aberration, ghosting and flare were also in evidence.

This is a case where sticking with your body manufacturer's own brand doesn't give you better quality, it just costs more.