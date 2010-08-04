Toshiba 32LV713 review

There's a reason why Toshiba puts sets like the 32LV713 at the centre of its strategy. Thirty-two-inch flatscreens account for around a third of total TV sales, with models from this manufacturer in particular becoming rapidly ubiquitous in UK homes.

The 32LV713 is graced by a decidedly average-looking gloss black frame that curves backwards and inwards at the top and bottom and is just deeper than 27cm with the desktop stand fitted. Remove the latter and you'll have a depth of 9.5cm, which puts it at the chunkier end of the spectrum and thereby, perhaps, rendering it unsuitable for wall-mounting, although there are holes for a standard VESA bracket to the rear.

The smallest in Toshiba's LV Series, the 32LV713 has a larger sibling in the shape of the 40-inch 40LV713, which sports an identical feature set and a similarly low price-per-inch. The LV Series also includes 19, 22 and 26in versions.